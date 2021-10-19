The journey from an ordinary girl to a social influencer is not a piece of cake. It requires great effort and Bhavya Narang proves it. She has set an example that everything is possible if you have zeal and passion in you. Bhavya passionately started food blogging and is now a big motivation for many youngsters. A few years ago, the trend of blogging was not very popular. Bhavya unwrapped the notion of food blogging among numerous youths. The beauty of this gorgeous lady turned out to be expressed in an adorable way when she started writing food reviews. After completing a successive number of blogs, she became quite popular in the industry. The beautiful food blogger is now a famous social media influencer. Apart from that, she occupied Rank 1 on the Zomato leaderboard for food reviews in Delhi and NCR.

The multi-talented Bhavya Narang establishes herself as a young entrepreneur. The social influencer cum young entrepreneur founded an excellent event management company named ‘Plan-It-Events.’ Her company’s motto is to plan each and every event with pomp and gaiety. Her love for the spirit gets reflected with the assortment of creativity through her work. She works hard for each event to make it grand. From planning a wedding to making it a show, she handles every minor thing with her skillfully and dedicated team.

Bhavya Narang has started to fly from one place to another on the wings of her enthusiasm and passion. Her food, travel, and lifestyle blogs are now an inspiration and addiction of a considerable number of people. She started blogging in the year 2015. Her style of observing life impresses her fans. Her extraordinary art of living life has made her one of the best social influencers and a trendsetter! On social media platforms, her fame has also been circulated worldwide through more than 60 national newspapers & magazines. She has been featured in the top-ranked magazines, journals, and papers. Till now, she has collaborated with more than 1500 brands. Bhavya Narang is also a prominent face in the food blogger industry and has reviewed more than 1000 restaurants in Delhi Ncr and around.

On 30th November 2020, she tied the knot with her long time partner Nitish Sharma. It was the much-talked-about couple blogger wedding of the year. They celebrated all the rituals by maintaining the Covid-19 protocols. Their wedding ceremony was held in Delhi with the support and blessings of their parents and loved ones. It was a grand yet close-knit celebration. The day became notable by the presence of some familiar faces from the food and fashion industry. Her beautiful pictures and detailed blogs have attracted countless hearts in recent years. The Page 3 influencer, is embarking on thriving her enterprise with lots of love and blessings from her followers. She has outlined a very long successful journey for herself.

Join Bhavya on Instagram.