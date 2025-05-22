Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

It’s a familiar scene: one hand clutching a phone, the other juggling keys, a charger, maybe a tube of lip balm—and somewhere in the crook of your arm, that beloved emotional support water bottle.

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’


It’s a familiar scene: one hand clutching a phone, the other juggling keys, a charger, maybe a tube of lip balm—and somewhere in the crook of your arm, that beloved emotional support water bottle. For most women, this isn’t a moment of multitasking mastery; it’s daily survival in a world that forgot to give them decent pockets.

A History Sewn Without Function

Pockets aren’t new. Ancient humans tied pouches to belts. In medieval Europe, people wore small sacks hidden beneath layers to guard against thieves. But by the 17th century, men’s clothing evolved to include sewn-in pockets. Women, on the other hand, remained stuck using pouches tucked under skirts—hidden and hard to reach.

Some even argue that during the French Revolution, women were purposely denied pockets so they couldn’t carry political pamphlets. Control over what women could carry, and therefore say, was stitched into fashion itself.

The 1800s saw handbags make their appearance—delicate and dainty but mostly useless. It wasn’t until women began entering the workforce in the early 1900s that real functionality became a demand. Suffragettes literally stitched resistance into their clothes by adding multiple pockets as protest. Coco Chanel briefly changed the game in the 1920s by adding pockets to elegant designs, combining utility with style.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

But as slim, body-hugging silhouettes became the fashion norm, pockets slowly disappeared again. Today, if pockets do exist in women’s clothing, they’re often decorative or so shallow they can barely hold a coin.

And let’s not pretend this is a coincidence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GCS (@girlscarryingshit)

The Real Cost of No Pockets

The truth is, women haven’t been choosing handbags—they’ve been cornered into buying them. Chanel’s 1955 launch of the 2.55 bag with a shoulder strap was hailed as a liberating moment, finally giving women free hands. But why did it take that long?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

Fashion, influenced by patriarchy, has long prioritised form over function when it comes to women. Pretty, not practical—that’s the industry’s unwritten rule. And handbags? They’ve become a multi-billion dollar business for luxury brands. When women don’t have pockets, they buy bags. The dots connect.

So the next time someone shrugs off the pocket debate as superficial, remember: it’s not just about fabric. It’s about freedom, choice, and access—something a real pocket should have offered long ago.

Filed under

Pockets Women Clothes

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks