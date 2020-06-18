The well-known author’s latest book ‘The Vault of Vishnu’ was released in January this year and talks about two great civilisations, India and China. Interestingly, the current Indo-China deadlock is the biggest political issue we are facing at the moment. Ashwin Sanghi says that we talk about the India-China relationship only in the context of the last 60 or 70 years but have shared a wonderful trade relationship in the centuries before that. He advised the use of soft power and hard power to strengthen the bond between the two countries.

One of the series that Ashwin has authored is self-help books, namely 13 Steps To Bloody Good Wealth and 13 Steps To Bloody Good Marks. Ask him if he plans to write one on a self-help book on how to get through this lockdown and he says, “No, I would rather write on happier topics!” As for the lockdown, he has been busy writing and reading though his schedule has been thrown out of warp. “Half the year I speak at educational institutes and these virtual meetings now cannot replace the face-to-face interactions,” he laments.

Known for being extremely organised and methodical in his writing process, the author still continues to be extremely disciplined. “I have an interesting gmail account where I mail myself all the ideas and little nuggets of information I get so I can revisit them at some point. I have written over 10000 emails to myself!” says Ashwin. His excel sheets help him keep track of his chapters and flow of a book but a novel idea that author Vikram Chandra is working on will help aspiring writers as well as seasoned ones. Ashwin explains the whole idea behind this.

And as for the web series he is writing, watch the video to know more!

