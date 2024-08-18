The Ultimate Guide To Monsoon Foods: What To Eat For A Healthy Season

As the monsoon season brings cooler temperatures and rainy days, our cravings naturally shift towards hot and comforting foods. However, the increased humidity and damp environment also raise our risk of water-borne and airborne illnesses. With a slower metabolism and higher energy demands during this time, making the right food choices is essential for maintaining your health. Here’s your ultimate guide to navigating monsoon eating with tips on what to enjoy and what to avoid.

What to Eat During Monsoon

1. Fiber-Rich Whole Vegetables

Choose vegetables that are peeled before eating, such as bottle gourd, bitter gourd, ash gourd, ridge gourd, cluster beans, yam, ivy gourd, carrots, green peas, and broccoli. These fiber-packed veggies, along with cucumbers, tomatoes, beans, okra, and radishes, are alkaline and boost your immunity, helping to ward off illnesses.

2. Nourishing Soups

Warm soups like chicken, vegetable, and lentil soups are perfect for the rainy season. They’re easy to digest and help maintain your fluid balance. Traditional options like sambar and rasam not only provide comforting warmth but also support your immune system.

3. Medicinal Herbal Teas

Enjoy herbal teas such as ginger, tulsi (holy basil), and peppermint. These teas keep you warm, hydrated, and offer medicinal benefits that can help fend off common monsoon ailments.

4. Fresh, Seasonal Fruits

Opt for fruits rich in antioxidants and vitamins, ensuring they are thoroughly washed before eating. Fresh fruits are great for boosting immunity. Avoid cut fruits and juices from street vendors to minimize contamination risks. Pomegranates, plums, raisins, honey, and dates are excellent for their health benefits and energy-boosting properties.

5. Protein-Rich Foods

Include proteins in your diet through sources like pulses, pasteurized and boiled milk, and well-cooked eggs. Adequate protein is vital for maintaining health and reinforcing your immune system.

6. Health-Boosting Spices

Incorporate spices such as turmeric, cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper into your meals. These spices are not only flavorful but also have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help protect against illnesses.

7. Gut-Friendly Probiotics

Add probiotic foods like yogurt and buttermilk to your diet. These help maintain a healthy gut flora, which is crucial for a strong immune system and effective digestion.

MUST READ: From Flavourful to Formulaic: The Effects of Short-form Reels on the Realism of Street Food.

Foods to Avoid During Monsoon

1. Risky Street Food

Steer clear of street food items such as paani puri, bhel puri, and other chaat varieties. These foods are often prepared under unhygienic conditions and can be a source of contamination. If you do indulge, choose freshly cooked items and avoid raw ingredients.

2. Undercooked Meat, Fish, and Eggs

Avoid consuming undercooked meats, seafood, and eggs as they may harbor harmful bacteria that can lead to foodborne illnesses. Always ensure your proteins are cooked thoroughly.

3. Raw Salads

Unless they are thoroughly steamed, avoid raw salads during the monsoon. Steaming helps reduce contamination risks, making your meals safer to eat.

By following these simple yet effective tips, you can enjoy the monsoon season while keeping your health in check. Making informed food choices is key to staying vibrant and disease-free during this rainy period.

ALSO READ: The Nutty Surge: Why Walnuts Are Winning Over the World—And What You Need To Know About Their Risks