Social media has become a guidebook for all the Millennials out there. While we are talking about inspiration and tips, the fashion industry is currently leading the trend. Fashion influencers and models have become the major driving forces for all things fashion. Monika Peja knows exactly how to create stunning imagery with her impeccable fashion sense. She is the perfect example of fashion meets comfort and her Instagram is legit proof. With fashion being a highly visual industry, those channels that place a high focus on displaying high-quality images are favored here. Monika leaves no stone unturned to inspire her followers with fashion tips, style guides and lifestyle inspiration.

Originally hailing from Pristina, Peja came to France with a dream to excel in her career as an independent woman. She is not only pursuing her law studies but is also a translator with her expertise in speaking French, Albanian, Spanish, and English.