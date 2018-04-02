Soon after ANI shared pictures of more than 52 wax statues of famous personalities installed at Prabhakar's wax museum, Twitterati started trolling the not properly designed statues. The museum has statues of Barack Obama, Mother Teresa, Sachin Tendulkar, AJP Abdul Kalam, Salman Khan and various others. One of the Twitter users said Sachin look more look like Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai character. Commenting on Kalam statue, one user writes, "When you have to make a wax statue of Dr Kalam but you are a Shashi Tharoor fan."

You must have seen pictures of Madame Tussauds wax museum, but these days pictures of a wax museum in Ludhiana is doing rounds on social media. In Punjab’s Ludhiana, more than 52 wax statues of famous personalities from different walks of life were installed at Prabhakar’s Wax Museum. The news agency ANI shared some pictures of the museum located in Punjab city. As per pictures shared online, the museum has wax statues of former United States President Barack Obama, Mother Teresa, former star Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam, Bollywood star Salman Khan and various others.

Soon after the wax statues pictures shared online, people over internet start comparing it with MadamTussaud’s statues. Actually, the wax statues are not properly designed and not so accurate, on which some people made memes and shared with friends to make fun of it. Netizens also raised some questions from developers for this blunder. A Twitter user took to Twitter and raised some questions: I have so many questions about the wax museum in the last RTI. Why is Obama blonde? Why does Sachin look more look like Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai? Commenting on the wax statue of Abdul Kalam, a Twitter user said nice to see Ma Anand Sheela finally getting the recognition she deserves. Another user writes, “When you have to make a wax statue of Dr Kalam but you are a Shashi Tharoor fan”

Punjab: More than 52 wax statues of famous personalities from different walks of life were installed at Prabhakar's Wax Museum in Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/oE9I6GpzT0 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

Check out some Twitter reaction:

I have so many questions about the wax museum in the last RT! Why is Obama blonde? Why does Sachin look like an extra from 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' Why make Kalam a white lady? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y1bOIdsMHD — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 2, 2018

I don't know whether it's wax statue of APJ Abdul Kalam sir's or @salman7khurshid 's with long hair? 🤔😟😭 pic.twitter.com/F23WMevUtK — PopinJay 🐼🤘 (@Hidden_Humor) April 2, 2018

Snapchat pictures iOS vs Android pic.twitter.com/FTcKaKJNyY — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 2, 2018

Inspired by the Madame Tussauds wax museum, its owner Prabhakar opened Prabhakar’s Wax Museum in 2005 at Chandra Shekhar Prabhakar’s home in Model Town. When asked about why his museum’s wax statues don’t match the standards of the world famous London counterpart, Prabhakar said, ” At Madame Tussauds wax museum, they have access to celebrities and they make their statues from measurements taken from real facts and figures. But I make these statues from single dimension pictures, which is a challenging job. The museum is my contribution to my limited resources.”

