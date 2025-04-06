Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

At its core, digital nomadism allows you to pursue your professional jobs while also experiencing the different cultures of the world. People who partake in such lifestyles are called digital nomads who embrace adventure along with the freedom to work anywhere and are not bound to their traditional office setup.

Working a nine to five corporate job, while as stable it might seem, often gets exhausting for most people. The monotonous routine, even though you enjoy what you do, makes life pretty much predictable as it can get and that tends to become frustrating and overwhelming after a certain point. Having to travel the same route to the office, working the same hours, doing the same work, it often becomes a never ending cycle where one might feel stuck or feel the need to take more breaks or longer vacations only to escape this feeling of monotony and feel an adrenaline rush and excitement of unpredictability every once in a while.

But have you ever wondered if you could work from the comfort of a cozy cafe in a far off country for all twelve months in a year.

In today’s constantly evolving and fast paced world, Digital nomadism has grown to become a revolutionary lifestyle especially among the Gen-Z who prioritise their mental well-being over an overstimulating or a nine to five corporate job.

With changing methods, flexible work arrangements and the advancement in the present day technology, more professionals are shifting their focus to embracing the freedom to explore different cultures while moving forward in their careers. NewsX had the opportunity to speak to two seasoned digital nomads, Monika Guwalani, the owner of ‘Boots Of A Hitchhiker’ on Instagram, and Meenank Meenu who shared their experiences, challenges and insights into what it means to truly work from anywhere in the world.

What does being a digital nomad mean?

This lifestyle is all about leveraging modern communicative measures like zoom and other apps, internet and the modern technology that today transcends boundaries. Digital nomads often move from city to city enjoying the adventures and face the challenges that come with this lifestyle. Tools that enable video conferencing allow individuals to remain virtually connected to their work and workplaces and remain productive regardless of their current location opines a few who are active digital nomads.

Transitioning to a nomadic career

For Monika Guwalani, a former investment banker turned content creator amd entrepreneur, Digital Nomads are essentially professionals who work online, freelance, run an online business or do a remote job using technology – essentially their laptop, wifi and tech to earn money and travel the world. “Locations don’t define nomads, they move around while earning money.”

Having travelled across more than 23 countries, 5 continents, and over 70 cities around the world, Monika recalls her initial experience as someone who was taking a leap into a nomadic lifestyle. “I was an Investment Banker in a high paying bulge bracket bank for 5 years when I realised I want to see more of the world, dive deep into cultures and the idea of “Can I really work and live from anywhere apart from the country I was born in?” really stayed with me. I was raised in Abu Dhabi, lived in many different cities in my 20’s, so curiosity was always a virtue I had. This led me to sharing my mini adventures on instagram, eventually picking content creation full time and traveling the world, being location independent and earning around the globe!”

Similarly, Meenank Minnu, who previously worked as an emcee at trade shows and music concerts discovered that digital nomadism was a way to break free from the traditional work restrictions.

“It allows you to break free from the traditional office environment and work from anywhere with an internet connection. This lifestyle offers flexibility, freedom, and the opportunity to experience diverse cultures first hand. However, it also requires discipline and effective time management to balance work and travel.”

Both Monika and Meenank had conventional jobs before they embarked on their nomadic journeys. Their shift to a new lifestyle involved a switch in their jobs as well to remote friendly careers. Today, Monika runs her own content creation business and a personal branding agency while Meenank works as a marketing manager at a remote digital marketing agency as well as a personal brand consultant for entrepreneurs.

Finding remote work opportunities is a crucial part of the transition. “Platforms like LinkedIn, networking events, and freelancing websites such as WeWorkRemotely, RemoteOK, and 4DayWeek.io serve as valuable resources for connecting with potential clients.” Both interviewees emphasize the importance of building a strong online presence to attract work opportunities.

Living the nomadic life: Accommodation and transportation

One of the biggest logistical challenges that both the digital nomads faced and elaborated during the interview was finding suitable accommodation and transportation whilst frequently moving between locations. Both Monika and Meenank rely on AirBnBs and Hostels, facebook groups and trusted housesitters for stays. Monika finds Airbnb ideal for long term rentals with better amenities, while Meenank stated that he enjoys experience of local homestays.

“As a nomad, your best bet is to travel and experience a new city like a local, not like a tourist. That’s the difference, only a few understand,” he says.

With regards to transportation, both Meenank and Monika suggest local ride hailing apps for the best budget friendly deals and states that he preferred to use public transport in Europe. However, in certain specific locations, he opted for rental scooters and bicycles like SityCleta in Spain.

“I have my International driving permit issued by the govt of India, which allows me to drive cars, rent scooters in various countries.”

He further shared an instance from one of his trips across Bali, Indonesia, “I once got stuck late at night in Bali without charge on my phone. I had to find my way back from the dark forest through hitchhiking. It was a scary yet adrenaline filled experience that I can never forget.”

Choosing the right destination: What matters?

Selecting a country or city to live in as a digital nomad largely depends on various factors including cost of living, internet connectivity, time zone differences and community support.

While Meenank swears by Nomadlist.com known to provide valuable insights on digital nomad-friendly locations. “This website gives me all the details like cost of living, top places to go to, nomads like me in that area, internet connectivity, crime rate and a whole lot more. It’s been a life-saver for me!”

However, Monika gave a preference towards digital nomad friendly places with co-working spaces and cafes. “Irrespective of whether it is a small village or a big city, the place should have inspiring spaces, walkability, experiences to help dive into culture.”

The rest, Monika added, are personal choices as per each traveller, but the essence of community really plays an important role.

“Some of the best spots I’ve found are – cape town, chiang mai, hanoi,” Monika highlighted, while Meenank highlighted his picks, Canary Islands (Spain), Bangkok, Da Nang, Canggu (Bali), Chiang Mai. “In India I prefer Goa and Bir Biling.”

Challenges of Digital Nomadism

Nonetheless, as exciting as the digital nomadic lifestyle seems with an unmatched freedom, it comes with its own set of obstacles.

Monika highlighted that finding like minded people is crucial to sustaining this lifestyle. “It’s important to find good people and a tribe that keeps you going as a nomad. Else loneliness can really hit you hard. Connections, humanness, really plays an important role.”

Meenank seconds her as he advises fellow nomads to attend events, network and push themselves out of their comfort zones to make meaningful connections

Another major challenge that digital nomads face is managing visas. Meenank stated that websites like UseTeleport are very beneficial to get visas sorted. He also highlighted that countries like Portugal and Thailand offer special digital nomad visas which make it easy for long term stays. “In case of foreign assignments, I can fast track the visa process by asking my clients to write a letter addressed to the embassy. This has always worked well in my opinion for Business Visas,” he elaborated.

Monika agreed as she highlighted that making passports stronger by getting add on visas like a US, Canada, Australia visa that can help nomads travel better. “Make sure your taxes are up to date, and accounted for well to help you smoothen processes.”

However, Meenank stated that delegation of work is an important skill.

Other challenges, the nomads added, include finding good food to eat, time zone differences, unstable wifi and frequent relocations.

Maintaining health and well-being

Further, the two nomads prioritize their mental and physical well being irrespective of which city they may be travelling to. While Monika explained that she would find local gyms and wellness centers in every city, Meenank said that he incorporates physical activities like running, yoga and sports like padel and pickleball into his routine and to maintain their mental well being Meenank uses AI journaling apps like Mindsera for self reflection. Monika emphasizes staying in touch with loved ones and taking breaks when needed. “Go back to visit family, it’s okay to take breaks, go slow – it’s all okay and can be done at your own pace,” she pressed.

Is this lifestyle sustainable long-term?

The two nomads then addressed the common misconceptions about this lifestyle and highlighted that while most people think that digital nomads are always perceived as people on vacation, this lifestyle is always more about work than it is about holiday-ing. “Nomadism is not just about travel. It’s about work and travel. It’s just about what priorities you set first to see the world,” Monika reiterated.

Sustaining this lifestyle requires smart financial management as well. Meenank follows a strict budgeting routine, “I budget every night before sleeping. That’s my no.1 habit. I categorise my spendings each month to see what I’ve spent the most on.”

Both the nomads suggested important management measures like using credit cards with travel perks, being flexible with travel dates to get better deals, carrying US dollars for better exchange rates and lastly using forex cards like Fi and Niyo.

Speaking of whether the two find this lifestyle sustainable in the longer run, Monika said that she sees herself continuing this lifestyle indefinitely. “With or without kids, this lifestyle is possible for anyone who wants to make it happen, who has the passion and drive to experience it. I do too, and I’m excited to keep going!”

Meenank, on the other hand, envisions transitioning to a settled life in two to three years due to personal commitments. “I’d love to continue this lifestyle forever but owing to aging parents and you never know how your partner would be plus kids – It makes me hard to imagine this lifestyle once I’m married and settled.”

Advice for aspiring digital nomads

Concluding the interview our digital nomads offered some helpful advice for the aspiring digital nomads. Monika highlighted that anybody looking to adapt this lifestyle needs to establish a stable income first. “Find a stable source of income, build it, and save some money before you take the plunge. You will find comfort in it while being away. Nomadism is a choice, by choosing it, you will leave other choices behind. So be ready for it, embrace it slowly.”

Meenank suggested that aspiring nomads develop remote-friendly skills. He pressed on the need for high income skills like marketing, design, copywriting, video editing or AI. He also suggested for the newbees to start small and experiment with local workations in places like Goa or Himachal Pradesh before taking a leap and moving abroad.

Lastly, embrace the challenges that you face. Both the nomads emphasized that one must understand that nomadism is not a permanent vacation, but a lifestyle that requires discipline and adaptability.

