Hanuman Jayanti: Grand celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti will be held today at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh. Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated for 41-days and the auspicious occasion will be concluded today.

Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti today i.e. May 29, 2019. The temple authorities have done grand arrangements for the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations at the Lord Balaji’s shrine. Reports say that a special abhishekam will be performed at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, which is in located in front of Tirumala temple and arti of the big idol of Anjaneya Swamy will take place in the evening. Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated for 41-days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious occasion commences from Chaitra Purnima and concludes on the 10th day of Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakha month.

Today is the last of 41-day celebration and thousands of devotees will today celebrate the Hanuman Jayanthi by offering prayers and performing rituals. Lord Hanuman was one of the most important grandees in Ramayana and the biggest devotee of Lord Rama. In 2019, Hanuman Jayanti celebrations commenced on April 8 and today it will be concluded with grand celebrations. On this day, devotees seek blessings, protection and strength from Lord Hanuman.

As per the Hindu mythological stories, Lord Hanuman is the son of Anjana and Kesari. He is also known as Pawan Putra, the son of the wind-god Pawan. Lord Hanuman is also called as the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva.

