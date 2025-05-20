Home
Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travelling across India during peak summer can be challenging but not if you're prepared.

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India


As temperatures soar across India during May and June, vacationing might seem like a sweaty challenge. But with a bit of planning and some smart hacks, travelling in peak Indian summer can still be fun, safe, and memorable.

Here are 10 travel hacks that can help you make the most of your summer vacation in India:

1. Go Hill or Go Home

The plains can be brutal during peak summer, making hill stations a natural escape. Popular destinations like Shimla, Manali, Darjeeling, Gangtok, Mussoorie, and parts of the North-East offer cool weather and scenic landscapes. Weekday travel often means fewer crowds and better deals on homestays.

2. Time Your Day Like a Local

Avoid venturing outdoors between 12 PM and 3 PM when the heat is most intense. Plan early morning sightseeing or outdoor activities and save indoor attractions or relaxing café breaks for the afternoon. Locals in many Indian cities take a mid-day nap — you should too.

3. Hydration Hacks: Beyond Bottled Water

Staying hydrated is key. Carry a reusable water bottle with a built-in filter like LifeStraw or SteriPen. Electrolyte sachets can help restore salts lost through sweat. Coconut water, widely available and rich in nutrients, is a refreshing way to stay cool and energised.

4. Dress Light, Dress Right

Opt for light, breathable cotton or linen outfits in pastel or white shades. Avoid synthetic fabrics and dark colours. Don’t forget to carry a scarf or dupatta to protect yourself from sun exposure and dust, especially in arid regions like Rajasthan.

5. Smart Apps for Smarter Travel

Download essential apps like Ola or Uber for AC rides, Google Maps for navigation, and Zomato or Swiggy for quick meals. Also install a reliable weather and air quality index (AQI) app especially useful in cities like Delhi and Kanpur, where summer smog can be a problem.

6. Plan Around Mango Season

Summer in India is also mango season. Cities like Lucknow, Ratnagiri, and Malda offer unique varieties you can explore. From mango farms to food festivals, fruit tourism is an offbeat and tasty travel trend.

7. Sun Protection is Non-Negotiable

Use a high-SPF sunscreen, wear sunglasses, and carry a wide-brimmed hat or cap. Heatstroke is real protect your skin and eyes from prolonged exposure.

8. Embrace the Slow Travel Mindset

Rather than trying to check off every attraction, slow down and savour each experience. Choose fewer locations, spend more days in one place, and truly absorb the local culture minus the stress and sunburn.

ALSO READ: Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Filed under

summer travel India travel hacks

