‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

Okay, picture this: you throw a few outfits into a suitcase, grab your passport, and head to the airport — with zero clue where you’re flying. No hotel booked, no itinerary planned, not even a hint of your destination. Sounds kinda scary, right? But also… kinda thrilling?

That’s exactly what Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is doing with their new travel experience called “Destination Unknown” — and it’s turning into a hit among adventure-loving travelers.

A flight to nowhere… until you’re in the air

The idea is pretty simple but totally wild: you book a ticket, go to the gate, and hop on a plane without knowing where it’s going. The first ever mystery flight took off from Copenhagen and ended up landing in Athens — and people absolutely loved the surprise.

In fact, the most recent flight sold out in just four minutes, according to SAS. That’s how many folks were willing to let go of control and just go wherever the airline decided.

One traveler, who goes by Miss Jo on X (formerly Twitter), shared a photo from her gate — and instead of showing a city name, the board just said “Unknown Destination.”

She wrote: “You buy a ticket and board the plane. Then you find out where you are going. Would you do it?”

People in the comments were all over it. One person said, “I would love to do something like this,” and another added, “This will be my thing.” Of course, some had jokes too — like one user who said, “This sounds like a horror movie. How we getting home????”

Someone else totally got into the vibe: “Would totally do this. Honestly, my dream one day is just to pack a bag, walk into an airport and go up the counter and be like ‘put me on the flight furthest from here for under $500. Surprise me.’”

So where did they end up this time?

The latest mystery flight took off on April 4 from Copenhagen, and ended up in beautiful Seville, Spain by April 7. Not a bad surprise, right?

According to the site onemileatatime.com, that’s where the passengers eventually landed — but no one knew until they were already en route.

Wait… what exactly is a mystery flight?

Mystery flights (also called unknown destination flights) are all about embracing the unknown. You don’t get to pick where you’re going — the airline keeps it a secret until right before takeoff or even after you’ve boarded the plane.

They’re designed for people who love surprises and don’t mind giving up control for a few days. The destinations are usually popular tourist cities, so it’s not like they’ll drop you in the middle of nowhere. But once you book, you usually can’t cancel or switch — you’re all in.

How much does it cost?

That depends on the airline. With SAS’s mystery flights, it wasn’t a cash thing — passengers used 60,000 EuroBonus points per person to book. If someone didn’t have enough points, they could buy more to make up the difference.

Other airlines are doing similar things too. Lufthansa, for example, has a “Surprise” program where you pick a theme like “Nature” or “Sun & Sand” and get a round-trip flight to a mystery destination that fits the vibe. Prices start at €69, €89, or €99, depending on the category and destination range.

Where can these mystery flights take you?

It depends on the airline’s network and the rules they follow. SAS, for example, only flies these “unknown destination” flights to places inside the Schengen Area, which includes 29 European countries — that way, travelers don’t run into visa issues.

Wizz Air has done mystery flights to cities like Athens, Malaga, Naples, and others across Europe and the Middle East.

Lufthansa’s program adds a fun twist with themes. If you pick “Romance,” you could end up in Paris, Venice or Rome. Pick “Nature” and you might fly to Oslo, Geneva or Stockholm.

Can people from India try this too?

Yep, definitely — as long as you keep a few things in mind.

Watch for offers from international airlines like SAS, Lufthansa, or Wizz Air. You can also check with travel agencies — some offer similar surprise vacation packages.

Just make sure:

Your passport is valid

You check visa requirements for the countries involved

You read the rules carefully (these tickets usually can’t be changed or refunded)

And yes, travel insurance is a really good idea — since you won’t even know where you’re going until the last minute

The fun is in the mystery

For more and more travelers, this kind of trip is a dream come true. It’s all about letting go, breaking routines, and getting a big dose of adventure. You don’t know where you’re going, but that’s the whole point.

If you’re someone who loves a surprise — or just wants to do something totally different — this might be your kind of travel.