Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling to Bangkok with a pre-planned trip schedule and still finding some time to spare in the evenings, here are six activities that you can do in the city without spending more than two to three hours of your day and without exhausting yourself before the next day.

The first time I travelled abroad for pleasure, it turned out to be the most ecstatic experience for me. A once-in-a-lifetime adventure that taught that the world is much bigger than you think it is. While I planned just a trip for six days to an international destination, what I forgot was that it was more than just one place.

My first ever trip to Thailand was adventurous at its best. With half-a-knowledge about where we were headed and what we’d find there, I got an agency to make the most of my itinerary. From how we were travelling to where we were staying and to what we would be seeing and visiting once we arrived to what different activities we would be involved in. But that’s the thing about trips like these. You can never get enough of them.

One activity a day seems too little, but three seems too much. So, while our agency made us a very balanced plan, with one or two activities a day, we still had plenty of time to pass. One thing is, if you’re anything like me, you would want to spend every minute of your trip exploring one place or another. That is when I discovered a few things to do that didn’t take up my entire time, could be done spontaneously without prior bookings, and would not even hamper the well-curated plan that you have for your entire trip.

So here are 6 things I found in Bangkok that would not take more than two to three hours.

Local Markets:

Bangkok, while home to numerous malls, also has a few local markets similar to Sarojini Nagar or Janpath here with the most pocket-friendly and affordable gifts to bring back for the people that you love back home. Indra Market or Indra square is one very well-known market amongst tourists and you can find almost everything from local Thai and korean ramens to clothes and bags like you find here at Sarojini and therefore should be a must-visit for a shopping spree

Mall hopping:

One very obvious thing that most of us want to do and often struggle to find to do in a pre-planned and booked trip is shopping. Bangkok, as a metropolitan city, has the best places to shop. With a wide variety of malls spread across the inches of the city, the best way to spend your spare time in Bangkok would be to visit all of these malls that surround you irrespective of what part of the city you are staying in.

Chocolate Ville:

If you’re in Bangkok, cafes of the city should not be missed, and if you want to have the best experience of cafes, the Chocolate Ville is the best place to experience almost 5 different cafes at one time. A small man-made village in the outskirts of the city offers its visitors, a Christmas vibe throughout the year, with the snowfall and a Santa to welcome you at the café village. From its décor to its man-made lake, Chocolate Ville is a must-visit spectacle if you’re looking for a cute date night at a café.

Floating Markets:

Set up entirely on the rivers adjacent to Bangkok city, the floating markets are local markets that have become the main tourist attraction in the city. These markets are supported locally and one of their sole purposes is to allow domestic visitors and international tourists to experience the culture of riverside shopping. Tourists can shop at the floating markets on boats that take them from one vendor to the other.

Bangkok Tour:

From visiting the government-run Gems Gallery and collecting souvenirs to visiting the reclining Buddha temple (Wat Pho) and the temple of the Golden Buddha (Wat Traimit), the entire tour takes about two hours to complete and is the perfect way to spend your time while also shopping and collecting souvenirs to be gifted to your loved ones.

Chao Phraya princess Dinner Cruise

Have a spare evening to spend with no plans at all? This dinner cruise offers a buffet of exotic menu while taking you around on the Chao Phraya River and offering you a view of the night life in Bangkok. With music and a little after-dinner dance party under the glittering night sky, and the ever-soothing breeze that adds music to your ears, this dinner cruise is a one-of-a-kind experience for you to spend a lovely evening with your loved ones and also meet new people and vibe with them on the dance floor.