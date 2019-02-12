Happy Kiss Day 2019: Kiss day falls every year on the 13th of February. On this day, people kiss their partners and make them feel loved and special. On this kiss day make your partner go crazy with these different types of kisses.

The Valentines week is going on and couples all over the globe are celebrating it with a lot of energy. Now the nest day on the list of Valentine’s week is the Kiss Day. Kiss Day is celebrated every year on 13th February. A kiss can convey all of your emotions and feelings. Kisses are of different types as you cannot kiss your dear friend the same as you kiss your lover. Apart from the face, there are many places on the body where you can plant a kiss. Here we have discussed different types of kisses:

THE FOREHEAD KISS

A kiss on the forehead is a pure expression of love and care. Usually, forehead kiss is to give a start to something romantic between couples.

KISS ON THE HAND

Kiss on the hand shows the feeling of respect towards your partner. It also shows that how much you admire your partner.

THE ESKIMO KISS

If the noses of two people rub against each other while kissing, then it’s an eskimo kiss. It is believed to be a romantic option for people living in cold climatic regions.

THE FRENCH KISS

The French kiss involves a lot of action and perfection with tongue. It is one of the most difficult types of kisses as it requires a lot of passion.

SINGLE LIP KISS

The single lip kiss is the one in which you suck a single lip if your partner and the same happens with you. This kiss shows the level of depth and intimacy of your relationship.

EARLOBE KISS

This type of kiss is one of the most arousing kisses. This type of kiss increases the heat and seduces your partner so it is categorised as one of the most intimate kisses.

BUTTERFLY KISS

A butterfly kiss happens when you kiss your partner so closely that your eyelashes collide. This kiss depicts intimacy and it shows that two people are mad for each other.

SPIDERMAN KISS

The Spiderman kiss is done when a person is upside down and the other is in the right position. This kiss got fame from the movie Spiderman.

LINGERING KISS

In a lingering kiss, people kiss their partners on their lips for a long time and it is full of intensity and increases the intimacy.

CHEEK KISS

It is a sort of simple kiss which is done to pamper someone and make them feel a bit special.

LEAVE A MARK KISS

It is popularly known as the lipstick kiss. In this type of kiss, girls put lipstick and kiss their partners on the lips, neck or cheek.

SECRET MESSAGE KISS

This type of kiss happens when the lovers send a romantic secret message while doing the french kiss so others don’t get to know about it. It is for people who have a great understanding.

LIZARD KISS

In this type of kiss, the tongue goes in and out of the mouth making quick strokes. It is for the lovers who want to make the session more steamy.

AIR KISS

It is a kiss in which people kiss each other by not getting physically involved in it. They just make a sound of kissing.

KISS OF AN ANGEL

This kiss is planted on the eyelids and give a very positive feeling. This is one of the most pious kisses with a pure feeling of love.

SEDUCTIVE KISS

This is the type of kiss in which the mouth of your partner is wide open and you just try to do a french kiss with a lot of passion and intensity.

BITE AND NIBBLE

These are done at the cheeks, chin, nose and the neck of your partner. This kiss can increase the level of intimacy instantly.

JAW KISS

This is a type of kiss is gentle and erotic at the same time. This kiss is for those who are intimate and really close to each other.

VAMPIRE KISS

A passionate and deep kiss on the neck is in which the neck is sucked. It is one of the most steamy kiss.

BIG TEASE

This type of kiss happens when you explore your partner’s body by kissing. this kiss is a sort of foreplay which turn up your partner and increases the heat.



