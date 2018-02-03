Valentines week falls in the month of February every year. This is the special time for lovebirds to express love and feelings. Valentine's Day is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century Roman saint associated with courtly love. Each day of Valentines week is special as it carries its importance and a special message. People often use this time to propose their crush, Valentines week is also known as the right time to tell someone special about your feelings.

Celebrate each day of Valentines week in a special way with your loved one

Each day is known as each step to fall in love, as Rose day, Propose day, Chocolate day, Teddy day, Promise day, Kiss day, Hug day and Valentine’s day.

We list down every special day of the Valentines week with message and promise behind it.

February 7, 2018 (Wednesday) – Rose day

Rose Day is the special time to gift a red to your loved one and express your feelings through a lovely flower. Red roses are traditionally associated with romance and Yellow roses are given to special friends.

February 8, 2018 (Thursday) – Propose day

On the second day of Valentine Week, one can express their feeling or propose to your crush and there is no better time to take your heart out.

February 9, 2018 (Friday) – Chocolate day

As the name suggests, the third day of the week leading up to the festival of love is dedicated to chocolates. Chocolates and candies are age-old gifts for first dates, anniversaries, weddings and more.

February 10, 2018 (Saturday) – Teddy day

An adorable teddy bear is the cutest way to let your significant other know how much they mean to you. Gift them a teddy and see the huge smile on their face.

February 11, 2018 (Sunday) – Promise day

This is the time to promise a good and lifetime relationship to your partner. The day you make meaningful promises to your loved ones.

February 12, 2018 (Monday) – Hug Day

The best possible way to share your love is to hug your partner. Hug Day is a favourable way to show your loved ones and best friends that you care and make them feel special.

February 13, 2018 (Tuesday) – Kiss day

The day just before Valentine’s Day is celebrated as Kiss Day. A kiss represents love, affection and respect.

February 14, 2018 (Wednesday) – Valentine ’s Day

This day is called the day of love. Valentine’s Day is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century Roman saint associated with courtly love.