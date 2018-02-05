Valentine Week List 2018: Valentine's Day is the day when one can cherish the love with their beloved ones. This day is mostly celebrated by the young generation who wait for Valentine's Day very eagerly to celebrate this with their loved ones. Here is the full list of Valentine Week 2018 special days, dates, timetable, and calendar.

Finally the day, when you can cherish the love with your beloved ones, is on 14 February. Valentine’s day is not only for your boyfriend and girlfriend, it’s beyond that where you can admire your loved ones by confessing how you feel for them and how much their existence matters in your life. The special person with whom you can celebrate the Valentine’s Day can be your family member, friend or a pet that you admire the most. February seems to be the month of love, so why to celebrate the love only on 14th February? Here is the list of the days when you can pamper your beloved one before the main event on 14th February.

Happy Rose Day 2018: 7 February 2018

So this is the very first day of Valentine’s week. Everybody loves roses and that’s why you can get roses in different colours. Give a red rose to your partner. What about giving a yellow rose to your best friend and yes you can definitely give a white rose to the one who is angry with you as white roses are the symbol of peace. So use this day express your feelings through a rose.

Happy Propose Day 2018: 8 February 2018

So if you are way too scared to propose the girl or guy that you have been dreaming about since a very long time, then this is the perfect day to express your feelings to them as you won’t get slapped or humiliated if they don’t feel the same way about you but what if they accept your proposal. You never know right? Give it a try and express your love to the one whom you like or have a crush on.

Happy Chocolate Day 2018: 9 February 2018

Who doesn’t like chocolate, right? If you are in a dilemma of how to start your conversation and tell her the three magical words that can change your life, then start it by giving chocolates on the special day and see the smile on his/her face that will make you feel a little relieved before you take the risk of proposing them.

Happy Teddy Day 2018: 10 February 2018

Well, guys, girls are cute so are teddies and no one can deny that! The secrets of impressing a girl are always to make her feel special. Gift her a teddy on a special day and see her reaction even if she never told you that she likes you.

Happy Promise Day 2018: 11 February 2018

When you love someone, you try your best to keep them happy and do everything that will bring a smile on their face. So make promises to your loved ones that you will always be by their side in their highs and lows. Assure them that you are the one who will never let them go and will love them forever.

Happy Hug Day 2018: 12 February 2018

Actions speak louder than words! Give a tight warm hug to your partner, friends or even your parents to make them not only happy but also feel special.

Happy Kiss Day 2018: 13 February 2018

The Kiss Day is the 7th day of Valentine’s week. This is an amazing day when lovebirds show their love by kissing each other. Kissing is the sweetest gesture to express the love. Kissing your loved ones gives an amazing feeling to your love. So enjoy the day and make this special day even more special for your loved ones.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2018: 14 February 2018

Valentine’s Day is the last day of the Valentine’s week. This day is an extremely special day for every loving couple as they wait for the day very eagerly. So, spend this special day with your loved one, express your love with gifts, chocolates, roses and spend the memorable time with each other. You can also send romantic messages, images and wishes to wish them Happy Valentine’s Day 2018.

Valentine Week List 2018 Dates Days and Schedule:

First Day of Valentine 2018 Rose Day Wednesday 7th February 2018 Second Day of Valentine 2018 Propose Day Thursday 8th February 2018 Third Day of Valentine 2018 Chocolate Day Friday 9th February 2018 Fourth Day of Valentine 2018 Teddy Day Saturday 10th February 2018 Fifth Day of Valentine 2018 Promise Day Sunday 11th February 2018 Sixth Day of Valentine 2018 Hug Day Monday 12th February 2018 Seventh Day of Valentine 2018 Kiss Day Tuesday 13th February 2018 Valentine’s Day 2018 Valentine’s Day Wednesday 14th February 2018 Ninth Day of Valentine 2018 Slap Day Thursday 15th February 2018 Tenth Day of Valentine 2018 Kick Day Friday 16th February 2018 Eleventh Day of Valentine 2018 Perfume Day Saturday 17th February 2018 Twelfth Day of Valentine 2018 Flirting Day Sunday 18th February 2018 Thirteenth Day of Valentine 2018 Confession Day Monday 19th February 2018 Fourteenth Day of Valentine 2018 Missing Day Tuesday 20th February 2018 Fifteenth Day of Valentine 2018 Break Up Day Wednesday 21th February 2018

