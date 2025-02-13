Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Beyond chocolates and flowers, love is a profound and transformative force. From revolutionaries to poets, great thinkers have pondered its depth.

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love


As Valentine’s Day approaches on February 14, love is in the air. Beyond the chocolates, flowers, and romantic gestures, love is a profound and transformative force that has been discussed by great thinkers, leaders, and visionaries throughout history. Here are ten thought-provoking quotes on love that offer deeper insights into its meaning and impact:

  • Che Guevara: “At the risk of seeming ridiculous, let me say that the true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love.”
    • The revolutionary leader believed that love was at the core of meaningful change.
  • Nelson Mandela: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”
    • A powerful statement on love overcoming prejudice and division.
  • Martin Luther King Jr.: “I am convinced that love is the most durable power in the world. It is not an expression of impractical idealism, but of practical realism.”
    • He saw love as an essential tool for change and justice.
  • Marilyn Monroe: “A wise girl kisses but doesn’t love, listens but doesn’t believe, and leaves before she is left.”
    • A take on love from the Hollywood icon, reflecting on self-preservation and experience.
  • Rumi: “If I love myself, I love you. If I love you, I love myself.”
    • The Persian poet highlights the deep connection between self-love and love for others.
  • Valarie Kaur: “Love is more than a feeling. Love is a form of sweet labor: fierce, bloody, imperfect, and life-giving—a choice we make over and over again. If love is sweet labor, love can be taught, modeled, and practiced. This labor engages all our emotions.”
    • A modern perspective on love as an active and enduring commitment.
  • Dr. Seuss: “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.”
    • A whimsical take on the joy of true love.
  • Charles Dickens: “A loving heart is the truest wisdom.”
    • The celebrated author equates love with wisdom.
  • Oprah Winfrey: “You deserve to be with somebody who makes you happy. Somebody who doesn’t complicate your life. Somebody who won’t hurt you.”
    • A reminder of self-worth and the value of healthy relationships.
  • Maya Angelou: “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”
    • A poetic testament to love’s enduring power.

This Valentine’s Day, let these words inspire a deeper appreciation of love in all its forms romantic, revolutionary, and enduring.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine's Week Valentine’s Day 2025

