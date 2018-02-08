The most romantic day of the year, Valentine's Day has had a questionable romantic history. Celebrated on every 14th february, the significance of the date, St Valentine, red roses and modern day greeting cards go back a long way. From a repressive practice to a commodified festival, a lot of it is piled up in accounts of history and shapes the festival as we know of today- the day of love.

The day of love, Valentine’s Day falls on February 14th every year. We shower our loved ones with cards, flowers, gifts and chocolates just to make them feel special. But, have you ever wondered why? Why is Valentine’s Day celebrated on every 14th of February? Why is Valentine’s Day called Valentine’s Day in the first place or why do we gift cards or red roses to symbolise our love? We dug into piles of history books to find answers to these questions so that you don’t have to.

Thought to have originated from a Roman festival known as Lupercalia, the day was initially celebrated on February 15 as a fertility festival dedicated to the Roman god of agriculture- Faunus. During the festivities of Lupercalia, Boys would often pick out names of girls from a box and then those pairs would be a sexually partnered up during the entire feast and often led to marriage. This festival was finally suppressed by the end of 5th century when Pope Gelasius I declared February 14th as St Valentine’s Day.

However, St. Valentine’s Day got associated with romantic love within the circle of Geoffrey Chaucer in the 14th century. Known as the father of English Literature, he would often associate his poetic characters with real life events. Interestingly, there was no mention of Valentine’s Day before his poem Parlement of Foules in 1375. He wrote:

“For this was on seynt Volantynys day Whan euery bryd comyth there to chese his make”.

Translated : “For this was on St. Valentine’s Day, when every bird cometh there to choose his mate.”

Three other authors who made poems about birds mating on St. Valentine’s Day around the same years was Otton de Grandson from Savoy, John Gower from England, and a knight called Pardo from Valencia.

St. Valentine

In some accounts, Saint Valentine is believed to be a priest who performed clandestine Christian weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to marry. The Roman Emperor Claudius II supposedly forbade this in order to grow his army, believing that married men did not make for good soldiers. Valentine supposedly wore a purple ring, customarily worn on the hands of Christian bishops with an image of cupid engraved in it, a recognisable symbol associated with love. Soldiers would recognise the ring and ask him to perform marriage for them. However, when the emperor got know about the practice, he threw him into the jail and sentenced to death. It is also believed that the emperor actually martyred him at the outskirts of Rome.

Popularly identified as St Valentine of Rome, his skull adorned with flowers is kept on display at Basilica of Santa Maria in Cosmedin, Rome. It is a norm for the skeletal remains and other relics associated with St Valentine’s to be split and distributed to places that keep relics around the world, that are kept on display in places like England, Scotland, France and Czech Republic.

Valentine’s Day Greeting Card

It is believed that when St Valentine was sent to the prison, he sent a love letter signed, “From your Valentine” to a young girl with whom he had fallen in love. That letter is believed is to be world’s first Valentine’s Day greeting.

The tradition behind gifting Red Roses

Since the early 1700s, Roses have been believed to be the symbol of love. It all began when Charles II of Sweden bought the Persian poetical art, ‘Language of Flowers’ to Europe. The red rose is also believed to be flower favoured by the Roman Goddess of Love, Venus. According to YourTango.com, In the eighteenth century, ladies loved their floral dictionaries that symbolised meanings to various flowers.

Modern Day Valentine’s Day

In 1797, a British publisher issued The Young Man’s Valentine Writer, which contained scores of suggested sentimental verses for the young lovers unable to compose their own. Paper Valentines became so popular in England in the early 19th century that they started getting assembled in factories. In 1835, around 60,000 Valentine cards were sent by post in Britain, despite postage being expensive.

By the mid-19th century Valentine’s Day trade became a harbinger of further commercialised holidays in the U.S. to follow. In 1868, the British chocolate company Cadbury created Fancy Boxes — a decorated box of chocolates — in the shape of a heart for Valentine’s Day. Boxes of filled chocolates quickly became associated with the holiday. Soon, the practice of exchanging cards was extended to all manner of gifts, including jewellery.