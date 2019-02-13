With just a few hours left to Valentine's Day, here is a list of last minute gift ideas for your girlfriend, boyfriend, husband and wife. Make your significant other feel special this Valentine's Day by gifting them what they love and take your relationship to another level. Celebrated on February 14, Valentine's Day is celebrated as the day of love.

Celebrated on February 14th, the day of love-Valentine’s Day is almost here. While love is eternal, Valentine’s Day holds special value in everyone’s heart as it gives one an opportunity to make their significant other feel loved and remind them of their importance in their lives. After all, nothing can replace the joy one gets after gifting their lover what their heart desires, adding spark to the relationship.

If this year, buying a gift for your significant other has completely skipped your mind then don’t fret. Here’s a list of last minute gift ideas that will make it seem you have put a lot of thought behind it. Take a look at the list of last-minute gift ideas that will surely take your relationship to another level-

1. DIY Gifts

To make your special someone go in awe of you, make a DIY gift that incorporates your adorable photos and a mention of your special moments.

2. Perfume/ Watch sets

For a win-win situation for both of you, opt for a Him/Her perfume and watch sets as a token of love. So that whenever you or your partner wear it, it brings back your fond memories.

3. Movie tickets/ Couple getaway

The most you can do for your special someone is to spend quality time with them. Be it a movie or a couple getaway, make the day all about both of you.

4. Lingerie/Makeup / Grooming Sets

To bring excitement in your relationship, gift your girlfriend sexy lingerie. If she is a makeup lover, then lipsticks and eyeshadow palettes are never a bad option. The ladies can opt for grooming sets that include beard and hair products.

5. Couple hoodies/accessories

What could be a better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to wear your heart on your sleeves. ‘He Is Mine’ and ‘She is Mine’ t-shirts can never go wrong and will bring a smile on your significant other’s face.

