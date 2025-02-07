Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

While some users find them a fun way to connect, others see them as a hub for fleeting encounters. Are dating apps a gateway to love or just another letdown? Users share their experiences and perspectives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak


As February 14 approaches, the excitement surrounding Valentine’s Day is in full swing. The week leading up to the big day, known as Valentine Week, is marked by special celebrations like Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day, and Kiss Day. But in the digital age, where online connections dominate, are dating apps the best place to find love during this romantic season?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NewsX spoke to women who use dating apps to understand their experiences and perspectives. Many expressed skepticism about finding true love on these platforms. Sraddha (name changed) shared her disappointment, saying, “No. Dating apps are not the best place. All are creepy. I use this app for good friends, but most men here are only looking for physical relationships. Real love is dead in dating apps. I personally went on a date with a boy from Delhi, and when I refused to kiss him, he questioned why I was even on Tinder.” Her experience highlights the perception that many people on dating apps are not looking for serious relationships.

Disappointment And Concerns

Similarly, Alice (name changed) voiced strong criticism against dating apps, calling them “the worst place to find love.” She revealed that her friend who once used a dating app has now switched to a matrimonial site, feeling that dating apps are a waste of time. “Most boys there are too flirty and only interested in one-night stands. The concept of love is dying,” she said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, not everyone agrees. Vaishnavi, another dating app user, believes that while these platforms are not the best place for love, they can still be useful. “I don’t think dating apps are the best place, but sometimes they help in finding love. I have had creepy experiences, even met an abusive person, but that doesn’t mean all men on these platforms are bad. It’s a good place to make cool friendships,” she added.

Jeevika (name changed) holds a mixed opinion, stating, “Valentine’s Day is for true lovers. While dating apps may work for casual hookups, it ultimately depends on the person. I wouldn’t rely on them to find love.”

A Space For Friendships, Not Just Romance

The debate isn’t limited to women. Men, too, shared their thoughts. Ayan, a dating app user, bluntly said, “Dating apps are the worst place to find love. They are only for hookups, timepass, and fun. I don’t believe in Valentine’s Day or love.” Amal, on the other hand, believes dating apps could improve with better features. “Girls initiate conversations, and communication is key. I prefer to spend Valentine’s Week with my friends rather than on dating apps. These platforms need advanced options to foster real connections,” he suggested.

Meanwhile, a recent study reveals that dating apps are contributing to negative impacts on body image and mental health, raising concerns about their psychological effects on users.

As Valentine’s Week 2025 unfolds, the debate over whether dating apps are the ideal place to find love continues. While some find them a space for casual fun, others seek deeper connections, and a few dismiss them altogether. Whether online or offline, the search for love remains personal, with each individual choosing their path to romance.

ALSO READ: Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Filed under

dating apps Valentines Week 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UP CM Yogi Government’s Fire Safety Measures Prevent Major Disaster At Mahakumbh 2025

UP CM Yogi Government’s Fire Safety Measures Prevent Major Disaster At Mahakumbh 2025

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing The Magic?

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing...

One Nation, One Election: How ONOE Will Strengthen India’s Democracy, Optimize Resources, and Achieve the Dream of a Viksit Bharat

One Nation, One Election: How ONOE Will Strengthen India’s Democracy, Optimize Resources, and Achieve the...

My Family Has Sold Our Land For My Dream, Now It’s Shattered:Pradeep Singh|NewsX Exclusive

My Family Has Sold Our Land For My Dream, Now It’s Shattered:Pradeep Singh|NewsX Exclusive

ACB Team Arrives At Kejriwal’s Residence Amid BJP Poaching Allegations

ACB Team Arrives At Kejriwal’s Residence Amid BJP Poaching Allegations

Entertainment

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing The Magic?

Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing In Her $2 Million VIP Suite

Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing

Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week

Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox