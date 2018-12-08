Vanessa Ponce De Leon Miss World 2018: The wait to know the Miss World 2018 finally arrived when it was announced Vanessa Ponce De Leon, who hails from Mexico, won the title, against 29 other contestants representing various countries of the world. The Miss World 2018 event was being held in Sanya, China, whose live telecast was being done by Romedy Now channel. Among the 30 contestants who were competing for the title, India’s Anukreethy Vas, who had won Miss India 2018, couldn’t make it to the top 12 finalists. It was a heartbreak for millions of Indian fans who were expecting that India will take the crown back home. In 2017, India’s Manushi Chillar who hails from Haryana had won the title and this year crowned Vanessa Ponce De Leon the crown of Miss Mexico 2018. 

Vanessa Ponce’s age, height, weight, education

Vanessa Ponce de Leon, a Mexican model was born on March 7, 1992, on Saturday became the first Mexican woman to be crowned Miss World. It has been a historic moment for the country. The 26-year-old Ponce debut her modelling extravaganza by participating in Mexico’s Next Top Model in 2014 and won the title of Miss Mexico 2018 on May. Vanessa Ponce competed against 32 contestants.

Vanessa Ponce is 5 feet 7 inches tall (1.70 m), has a brown coloured hair, black colour eyes. Her exact body weight is not known yet but according to reports, her weight somewhere lies between 55-65 kgs. Talking about her education, Vanessa Ponce completed her studies in International Business and presently hold the responsibility as one of the Board of Directors of a Rehab center. She also does social work and volunteers for Migrantes en el Camino.

Vanessa Ponce’s boyfriend, affair and family

Vanessa Ponce, who has been crowned Miss World 2018 on Saturday evening, in China, relationship status is not known at the moment and neither there is any information of any past affairs in which Vanessa Ponce had been involved. About Vanessa Ponce’s family information, the Mexico beauty was born in Guanajuato city and was raised in Mexico city. 

Take a look at some of Vanessa Ponce’s latest photos

Cómo lo dije en el fb live del día de hoy y lo seguiré diciendo siempre… Una corona sin misión y propósito es solo metal y piedras. No importa la corona si no lo que la sostiene, una mujer que se compromete al cambio, que es compasiva, que desea más que el título, una oportunidad para demostrar que México puede y quiere más! Para todas las que quieren unirse a la familia @missmexicoorg y las que no también! Su corona la crean con sus acciones y metas logradas! Sigan cultivándose, sigan avanzando y sigan soñando! Cualquier cosa que necesiten aquí estoy para apoyarlas, buenas noches estrellas fugaces. ✨ —————- As I said earlier in my fb live, and I’ll keep on saying it… A crown without meaning and purpose is just metal and stones. The crown itself is nothing, the import thing is what is holding it, a woman who is committed to make a change, one who is compassive, one who desires an opportunity to show what mexico is capable of, more than just a title. To all the girls out there who want to be part of the @missmexicoorg Family, and to every woman! Your actions and achievements build your crowns! Keep learning, dreaming and moving forward! I’m here standing by you!! Nigh nigh my stars! #missmexicoorg #missworld #meaningfullife #purpouse

