Vanessa Ponce De Leon Miss World 2018: Mexican model and Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce De Leon was crowned as Miss World 2018 in Sanya, China. The moment for which everyone has been waiting for finally arrived when Vanessa Ponce De Leon claimed the title. Vanessa was competing among 30 other contestants including India's Anukreethy Vas. However, Vas couldn't make it to the 12 finalists and failed to win the title. Take a look at Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce's wiki, age, height, weight, family, boyfriend, affair and latest photos.

Among the 30 contestants who were competing for the title, India's Anukreethy Vas, who had won Miss India 2018, couldn't make it to the top 12 finalists. It was a heartbreak for millions of Indian fans who were expecting that India will take the crown back home. In 2017, India's Manushi Chillar who hails from Haryana had won the title and this year crowned Vanessa Ponce De Leon the crown of Miss Mexico 2018.

Vanessa Ponce’s age, height, weight, education

Vanessa Ponce de Leon, a Mexican model was born on March 7, 1992, on Saturday became the first Mexican woman to be crowned Miss World. It has been a historic moment for the country. The 26-year-old Ponce debut her modelling extravaganza by participating in Mexico’s Next Top Model in 2014 and won the title of Miss Mexico 2018 on May. Vanessa Ponce competed against 32 contestants.

Vanessa Ponce is 5 feet 7 inches tall (1.70 m), has a brown coloured hair, black colour eyes. Her exact body weight is not known yet but according to reports, her weight somewhere lies between 55-65 kgs. Talking about her education, Vanessa Ponce completed her studies in International Business and presently hold the responsibility as one of the Board of Directors of a Rehab center. She also does social work and volunteers for Migrantes en el Camino.

Vanessa Ponce’s boyfriend, affair and family

Vanessa Ponce, who has been crowned Miss World 2018 on Saturday evening, in China, relationship status is not known at the moment and neither there is any information of any past affairs in which Vanessa Ponce had been involved. About Vanessa Ponce’s family information, the Mexico beauty was born in Guanajuato city and was raised in Mexico city.

Take a look at some of Vanessa Ponce’s latest photos

