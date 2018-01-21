According to a popular belief in the Hindu, Goddess Saraswati was born on this auspicious day and people all over India worship her to achieve wisdom and the beauty of enlightenment. Though, In India, the festival is celebrated mostly in the northern states of Punjab and Bihar, where people celebrate it as a festival of kites. Traditionally the delicious of the festival include Meethe Chawal, Maake ki Roti, Sarso Ka Sag and Kesari Halwa.

During the Saraswati Puja, the goddess is dressed in yellow attire and beautiful flowers like marigold along with sweets of the same colour are offered to her

Basant Panchami is a festival that is celebrated to mark the birth of Goddess Saraswati. According to a popular belief in the Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati, who is considered as the deity of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology, wisdom, was born on this auspicious day. People all over India worship her to achieve wisdom and the beauty of enlightenment. According to the Hindu Mythology, the great Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. This festival is celebrated in north India with full glee and joy.

The significance of Basant Panchami is huge in Hindu culture. People consider Basant Panchami as a fortunate day to begin good work. Though, in India, the festival is celebrated mostly in the northern states of Punjab and Bihar, where people celebrate it as a festival of kites, in Rajasthan, people wear jasmine garlands on the day of the festival and celebrate it. Most of the people perform the Saraswati Puja during Purvahna Kala, that is the time between the sunrise and the midday. During the Saraswati Puja, the goddess is dressed in yellow attire and beautiful flowers like marigold along with sweets of the same colour are offered to her, such as Meetha Chawal, Boonki Laddo, Kesari Halwa.



As per the mythology, the god of affection and desire, Kamdeva’s wife Rati did a strenuous 40 days of penance to bring back her beloved husband. Kamdeva was turned to ashes by Lord Shiva. It was on the day of Basant Panchami, Shiva brought Kamdeva back to life. Hence, Kamdeva is worshipped with his wife Rati on Basant Panchami. In other parts of the country the festival is celebrated with full mirth, in West Bengal, Goddess Saraswati is offered boondi ke ladoo and sweet rice which is known as Meetha Chawal. Traditionally the delicious of the festival include Meethe Chawal, Maake ki Roti, Sarso Ka Sag and Kesari Halwa. NewsX wish you and your loved ones, a very Happy Basant Panchami!