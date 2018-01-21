Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Puja and one should perform the Puja when Panchami Tithi is prevailing. The Saraswati Puja on the auspicious day of Vasant Panchami holds a great significance. Saraswati Ya Kundendu is the most famous Stuti dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and part of the famous Saraswati Stotram. It is recited during Saraswati Puja on the eve of Vasant Panchami.

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is celebrated by Hindus in all over India, Nepal and other countries with enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated on the fifth day(Panchami Tithi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of Hindu month Magh. In 2018, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, January 22. The festival is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami as it holds a great importance in Hindu mythology.

Although there is no special time to perform Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami day, one should make sure that Puja is done when Panchami Tithi is prevailing. Experts suggest that the Saraswati Puja should be performed during Purvahna Kala – the time between the sunrise and the midday. The auspicious day marks the beginning of spring season (Vasant Ritu) and is being dedicated to Goddess of knowledge Saraswati. Devotees worship their beloved deity Saraswati to gain success in the field of education, music and art.

Saraswati Ya Kundendu is the most famous Stuti dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and part of the famous Saraswati Stotram. It is recited during Saraswati Puja on the eve of Vasant Panchami. The festival is mostly celebrated in educational institutes across the country and girls drape themselves in yellow sarees while boys wear ethnic attires in yellow. Schools and colleges also organise various cultural programmes to celebrate the day.

Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami Muhurta:

The Vasant Panchami Puja Muhurta will start from 07:17 am and will continue till 12:32 pm. The Panchami Tithi begins on January 21 and will end on January 22. reciting Saraswati Stotra along with other rituals will make the Puja more powerful.

Puspanjali Mantra:

Om Bhadro Kallyoi Namo Nityan

Saraswatyoi Namo Namah

Veda Vedanta Vedanga

Bidya sthanebhaya

Ebacho esso swachandana

Billyopatro Pushpanjali

Om Oing Shree Shree Saraswatoi Namoh

Pranam mantra

Om Jay Jay Debi Characharo Sare

Kuchojugo Shobhito Mukta Hare

Veena Ranjito Pustaka Haste

Bhagobati Bharati Debi Namohstute

Om Saraswati Maha Bhage

Vidya Kamolo Lochone

Biswarupe Bishalakshi

Vidyang dehi namohastute

The significance of Saraswati Puja:

On an auspicious day, children worship Saraswati Maa, the goddess of knowledge, music, arts, wisdom and learning. People feed Brahmans and also perform the traditional ancestral worship known as Pitra-Tarpan. The day has a lot of significance as the children are taught their first words, marking the begging of their learning process.