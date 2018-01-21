Indians across the country are gearing up to commemorate Basant Panchami on 22nd January 2018. Since the colour of Basant or Spring is yellow, also known as the 'Basanti' colour. It has a symbolic representation, as it depicts prosperity, light, invigorating energy and positive vibes. This is the reason why people wear yellow clothes and make traditional delicacies in yellow hues.

It is considered as a famous festival of Hindus and Sikhs, however, it is celebrated all over India in different ways. It is also called Shri Panchami. Shri refers to the Goddess with respect and Panchami means the fifth day. It is believed that Goddess Saraswati was born on this day. Pupils and children worship the goddess on this day. Children are taught reading and writing their first words on this day, as it is considered an auspicious day to begin a child's education. Students keep their notebooks, pens and educational items near the statue of Goddess Saraswati and distribute sweets among the devotees.

Since the colour of Basant or Spring is yellow, also known as the ‘Basanti’ colour. It has a symbolic representation, as it depicts prosperity, light, invigorating energy and positive vibes. This is the reason why people wear yellow clothes and make traditional delicacies in yellow hues. Such as sweet rice, known as Meethe Chawal, which is also known as Kesari Chawal, this sweet dish, is made of rice which is sweetened with sugar syrup. Other deliciously dishes and desserts prepared on this day include Boondi Ki Ladoo, yellow Khichdi, and the famous Kesari Sheera, Kesari Sheera or Kesari Halwa as many call it, is a roasted grain preparation, which is flavoured and thickened by using a good amount of ghee, sugar and garnished by dry fruits.

The propitious Yellow colour is the dominant colour of this festival as it signifies the ripening of fruits and crops. The gigantic mustard fields in North India blooms during this season giving a yellow covering to nature. People wear yellow clothes, offer yellow flowers to Goddess Saraswati and put a yellow, turmeric tilak on their forehead. They visit temples and offer prayers to various gods. New clothes are purchased for this festival, which is again yellow in colour. People dance and fly kites, consume delicious yellow dishes and sweets on this graceful day, with sharing sublimity towards Goddess Saraswati.