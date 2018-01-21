Vasant Panchami also known as Basant Panchami is inching closer bringing with it the season of spring. The festival will be celebrated across different states of the country on January 22, Monday. On this occasion, people worship to Goddess of wisdom and music, Maa Saraswati and seek her blessings. It is advisable to perform the puja in the morning for best results.

The festival of Vasant Panchami marking the beginning of spring is just around the corner. It will be celebrated across India on January 22, Monday on the fifth day of Magha month as per the Vedic calendar. On this day people dress up in bright shades of yellow and worship Goddess Saraswati asking her to grant them wisdom and knowledge. Schools also arrange special poojas on this day wherein children pray to the Goddess seeking her blessings on this auspicious day.

Saraswati Puja: Like we mentioned earlier, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on the occasion of Basant Panchami also known as Vasant Panchami. Saraswati Puja should be performed early in the morning after taking a bath and dressing up in yellow-coloured clothes. Begin by praying to Lord Ganesha and nine planets and proceed to worship of Goddess Saraswati. If you are a student of music, gift the goddess of music instruments like Veena and Flute and seek her blessings. Make sure that your puja is wrapped up when Panchami tithi is still prevailing.

Muhurta time and date: Vasant Panchami is falling on January 22 and you can perform the puja anytime before 4:24 PM as the Panchmi tithi will prevail till that time. It is advisable to perform the worship right in the morning.

The significance of Vasant Panchami: The day of Vasant Panchami is an auspicious one to start work as it is considered fruitful. It is the day of Goddess Saraswati who is associated with education, wisdom, and knowledge. It is important to pray to her to get rid of ignorance and become a wise human being. If you want to succeed and make a name for yourself in the world of music, then you must seek the blessing of Saraswati as she is also known as the goddess of music.

