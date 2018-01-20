With another refurbishing new year, we recently celebrated Lohri, Makar Sankranti, here comes another blissful festival that is: Basant Panchami, which is celebrated as the onset of spring in India and is also considered as a popular Hindu festival, which is also known as Shree Panchami.

On the graceful festival of Spring season, Basant Panchami, Robert Frost’s poignant poem: A prayer in spring is a good reminiscent.

Oh, give us pleasure in the flowers to-day;

And give us not to think so far away

As the uncertain harvest; keep us here

All simply in the springing of the year.

When budding flowers blossom, when the cold breezes of wintry months slowly go away, when large boroughs stretch themselves in the most beautiful way, at this moment one witness the arrival of spring. India is a land of innumerable cultures, with so many festivals and traditions there is a slew of ways of celebrating occasions. In all the four main seasons such as winter, summers, autumn and spring, there are so many festivals with different ways of celebrations.

However, the blissful spring season is considered as the greatest of all seasons in the Indian culture. With another refurbishing new year, we recently celebrated Lohri, Makar Sankranti, here comes another blissful festival that is-Basant Panchami, which is celebrated as the onset of spring in India and is also considered as a popular Hindu festival, which is also known as Shree Panchami.

On this auspicious occasion, Goddess of Knowledge Saraswati is worshipped, people mark the birth of Goddess Saraswati, which is entwined with education, art, culture and music. Acknowledging the meaning of the festival, Basant: Spring, Panchami: a fifth day on which the festival falls, it occurs on the fifth day of Magha (which works out to early February). This year, it is going to be celebrated on 22nd January 2018. The colour of Basant is yellow. Yellow which is seldom considered as an uncommon colour is given utmost importance on this festival. We celebrate this propitious festival by eating yellow dishes and wearing yellow clothes.

As the occasion marks the worshipping of Goddess Saraswati, who is considered as the goddess of knowledge and arts, represents the free flow of wisdom and consciousness. She is the mother of the Vedas, and chants directed to her are called the ‘Saraswati Vandana’ often begin and end Vedic lessons. It is believed that the goddess Saraswati endows human beings with the powers of speech, wisdom and perennial learning. She has 4 hands representing 4 essential aspects of human personality in learning: mind, intellect, alertness and ego. The festival is celebrated in several ways depending on the region.