The significance of Basant Panchami is huge in Hindu culture. People consider Basant Panchami as a fortunate day to begin good work. Though, in India, the festival is celebrated mostly in the northern states of Punjab and Bihar, where people celebrate it as a festival of kites, in Rajasthan, people wear jasmine garlands on the day of the festival and celebrate it.

Vasant Panchami is considered as a famous festival of Hindus and Sikhs; however, it is celebrated all over India in different ways. It is also called Shri Panchami. Shri refers to the Goddess with respect and Panchami means the fifth day. It is believed that Goddess Saraswati was born on this day. Pupils and children worship the goddess on this day. Children are taught reading and writing their first words on this day, as it is considered an auspicious day to begin a child’s education. Students keep their notebooks, pens and educational items near the statue of Goddess Saraswati and distribute sweets among the devotees.

Basant Panchami is a festival that is celebrated to mark the birth of Goddess Saraswati. According to a popular belief in the Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati, who is considered as the deity of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology, wisdom, was born on this auspicious day. People all over India worship her to achieve wisdom and the beauty of enlightenment. According to the Hindu Mythology, the great Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. This festival is celebrated in north India with full glee and joy. Here are WhatsApp messages, Basant Panchami wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone:

Basant Panchami wishes and greetings for SMS:

“May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom. Have a blessed Basant Panchami! “ All around are beautiful sights, Flowers, birds, sweets and kites, Basant Panchami truly delights! Happy Basant Panchami! May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you; And may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami! Wishing you Happiness, Good fortune, Success, Peace & Progress on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. The harsh winter ends, spring is God-sent; A song on every lip; reminding one of yore; Nature at its very best, charting a new course; The flowers bloom, let’s romance to the core! Happy Basant Panchami!

Basant Panchami wishes and greetings for Whatsapp and Facebook: