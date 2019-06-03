Vat Savitri Vrat 2019: This year Vat Savitri Vrat, Savitri Brat, Savitri Amavasya, Jyeshth Amavasya, and Shani Jayanti is being celebrated on June 3, 2019. For all the married women observing fast today check out the Date, time, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and vrat katha to celebrate the festival.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2019: Vat Savitri Vrat is one of the most important Hindu festivals for married woman in India and will be celebrated all over the country on June 3, 2019. The significance and importance of keeping this vrat is for the well being of their husband and apart from the well-being and long life of husband, it has also been believed that Vat Savitri Vrat is observed by women longing for a child.

This year three auspicious occasions are being celebrated on the same day- Vat Savitri, Jyeshth Amavasya, and Shani Jayanti, because of which the significance of this day can be increased furthermore.

The festival is celebrated on two occasions Vat Savitri and Vat Purnima with a gap of a fortnight. This year women of North India- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana will keep fast on June 3, 2019, whereas married women from the western regions – Maharashtra will keep their fast on June 16, 2019.

The difference between these two occasions is- Vat Savitri is celebrated on Jyeshtha Amavasya that is no moon day or new moon day while Vat Purnima is celebrated on Purnima (Full Moon Day).

Vat Savitri 2019 Shubh Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi will end on 15:31 pm (3:31 pm) today on June 3, 2019. The tithi began yesterday at 16:39 pm.

Vat Savitri 2019 Puja Vidhi

The women who are observing this fast must take holy bath. It is suggested that women should wear ethnic ensembles mostly sarees to observe this fast. The also should adorn their hands with Henna, jewelry, colorful bangles, decorate their hand with flowers, makeup and look their best. Carry the puja thali to a place with the Banyan tree. After worshipping the tree, apply vermillion, akshat, Chandan, flower. Woman have to take three rounds around the tree, then offer fruits and prasad to the tree and ray to god to shower their blessings on your marital life. And most important is to listen to the legendary story of Savitri and Satyavan.

Vat Savitri Puja Items

The puja thali for Vat Savitri Vrat should have – Akshat (rice), Chandan (sandalwood), sindoor (vermillion), dhoop, Soaked Chana (gram), 5 fruits with mango being a must have, Puri made of jaggery, nag and naagin idols made out of clay, kalash made of clay, Savitri and Satyavan idols made up of clay, a fan made up of bamboo, and a red cloth with lots of flower garlands.