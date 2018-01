A video is trending on the internet in which doctor is dancing with pregnant women on Despacito. Pregnancy is a special experience for every mother, but equally stressful and painful. In a funny and unique way, Brazilian doctor is helping to be mommies for flex their muscles before the birth of the child. Dancing is known as a safe and fun way to exercise for the pregnant women’s.

Pregnancy is the most critical condition and equally beautiful time in woman’s life when she is about to give birth to a new life. Pregnancy is a special experience for every mother, but equally stressful and painful. A Brazilian doctor has found a unique and funny way to release the pain of pregnant woman. In the viral video, the doctor from Brazil is dancing is shaking his leg to release the pain of the would-be-mommies when in labour. Actually, the doctor has chosen the dance therapy to release pain and stress, that’s why, Dr Fernando Guedes da Cunha believes that dancing has a therapeutic and effective way to relieve pain for women who are in labour, not to mention it’s pretty fun and entertaining. One such video of him dancing with one of his patients to Despacito is going viral.

Doctor advise-

According to the doctors, dancing is known as a safe and fun way to exercise for to be mommies. It’s better to be stick to a gentle dance class that doesn’t involve jumping and isn’t too strenuous. It’s also worth mentioning to your doctor or midwife that you’ve joined a dance class.

Dance helps to flex muscles in the body. This process is also considered to be very helpful during childbirth. You can get a cardiovascular workout from any fast-paced dance or stretch and maintain muscle tone when you hold positions in ballet. However, belly dancing in pregnancy is not only about the strong pelvic floor and abdominal muscles.