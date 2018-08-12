VS Naipaul, the 85-year-old Nobel Prize-winning author died on Saturday at his home in London. Naipaul was born in Trinidad with British citizenship and was known for his comic novels. Some of his notable works include A House for Mr Biswas, In a Free State, A Bend in the River, The Enigma of Arrival.

Nobel Prize-winning author VS Naipaul died on Saturday, August 11 at his home in London, according to his family. He was 85. However, the cause of his death was not immediately known. Naipaul, who was known for his comic novels and bleaker later novels of the wider world, was born in Trinidad with British citizenship. The popular author had written over 30 books, which includes both fiction and non-fiction, over 50 years. Some of his notable works include A House for Mr Biswas, In a Free State, A Bend in the River, The Enigma of Arrival.

Naipaul moved to London in 1954. In his early days as a writer, Diana Athill, publisher at André Deutsch, encouraged Naipaul to write a novel, which resulted in the birth of The Mystic Masseur, a book which was awarded the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize in 1958, and Miguel Street the Somerset Maugham Award in 1961.

On his death, British Indian novelist Salman Rushdie tweeted, “We disagreed all our lives, about politics, about literature, and I feel as sad as if I just lost a beloved older brother. RIP Vidia. #VSNaipaul”.

