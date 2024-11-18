Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

India is a country of wonders. With the 7th wonder of the world, Taj Mahal, housed in Agra, India is ranked among the top travel destinations amongst tourists for its scenic beauties. While a very common idea that most tourists have when talking about travelling across India is to visit all the mountain ranges across the country, from the Himalayas in the north to Ladakh in the north east to Kanyakumari in the south, many people underestimate the beauty of the other Indian travel destinations.

However, would you believe if I were to tell you that there are places in India that have an abolutely magical environment, places that can remind you of the fairytales you heard during your childhood, of the fairyland? India is home to several of the unique travel destinations that glow in the dark and offer the most tranquil and serene travel experiences that one might ever witness. What might come as a surprise for most Indians is the fact that most of these places are not found in the hyped travel locations that most people visit, like Goa or Himachal Pradesh.

Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa

The Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa is well known for its bioluminescent mushrooms that make the forest glow in the dark during the monsoon season. It is also known as the Glowing Forest of Goa. It is known to glow in the dark when bioluminescent organisms cause the forest floor or coastal regions to appear to shine at night. In dark settings, these organisms—usually bioluminescent fungi or plankton—emit a natural glow that makes for a breathtaking picture. This phenomena occasionally occurs along specific beaches or wooded regions in Goa, particularly during the monsoon season when the environment is ideal for the growth of these organisms.

Though it can also be seen infrequently in deep, moist woodland areas, the bioluminescent glow is most frequently observed at calmer beaches, such as Betalbatim Beach or Arossim Beach. Since these organisms are best observed in total darkness, the glow is more likely to be noticed on evenings with little moonlight.

Purushawadi, Maharashtra

Purushwadi, which is located in the Western Ghats’ biodiversity hotspot, is also home to fireflies, which illuminate the night sky during the pre-monsoon season, which typically lasts from the third week of May to the fourth week of June. In the summer, a lot of people visit this Maharashtra tribal village. Millions of fireflies are the cause of the high tourist numbers, which will surprise you. It is a dream come true to have a moonless night, a gorgeous forest, and thousands of fireflies lighting it up. You can see the captivating sight of dotted trees with these fireflies if you come here in May or June. This area celebrates a firefly festival.

Mattu-Padukere Beaches, Karnataka

Located in Padukere, Udupi, Karnataka, Mattu Beach is a remote beach renowned for its serene backwaters, bioluminescence, and natural beauty. situated along NH66, some 10 kilometers from Udupi. Sunsets, coconut and palm palms, and serene backwaters are some of Mattu Beach’s most well-known features. It is also well-known for its bioluminescence, which is the nighttime blueting of local algae. For the past two years, bioluminescent critters have been lighting up the coastline. The place is now much more lovely and breathtaking as a result of this phenomenon. Therefore, you will be able to see nature in all its splendor if you intend to stay after the sun sets.

Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep

Bangaram Island in Lakshadweep, India, shines in the dark because of bioluminescent plankton.The small, isolated island of Lakshadweep is a sight to behold. Because of the phosphorescent algae, which gives the waves hitting the shore a blue appearance at night, strolling along the serene beach is a delightful experience. Bangaram Beach in Lakshadweep is awash with algae that, at dusk, emit a dazzling blue glow. Imagine enjoying a lifelong view while strolling down a stretch of beach and feeling the sea breeze on your hair. The allure of the pristine Bangaram Beach will make you feel as though you are in a fairy tale.

Ahupe Village, Maharashtra

The tribal village of Ahupe in Maharashtra is known to glow in the dark during the monsoon season due to a rare type of fungus called Mycena. This fungus grows on decaying bark, leaves, twigs, and the forest floor. It produces a bioluminescent effect when it comes into contact with moisture. Ahupe can flourish in the Bhimshankar Wildlife Reserve because of the fungus’s favorable climate, rainfall, and forest canopy. The monsoon season is the greatest time to witness the shimmering forest. A captivating radiance of vibrant colors fills the landscape. This is not a common event.