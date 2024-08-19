When Is The Last Day Of Sawan 2024?

Sawan, which began on July 22 and concludes today, August 19, 2024, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Purnima Tithi, marks the end of this sacred period. This final Shravan Somwar is the last opportunity for devotees to observe the fast with deep devotion to please Lord Shiva.

According to Drik Panchang, Sawan spanned 29 days this year, from July 22 to August 19. During this period, there were five Mondays, known as Sawan Somwars, on which devotees could observe fasting in honor of Lord Shiva.

Sawan 2024: History and Significance

The origins of Sawan can be traced back to the Samudra Manthan, a legendary event in Indian mythology where the devas (gods) and asuras (demons) joined forces to churn the ocean in search of Amrit, the elixir of immortality.

During this churning, many valuable things emerged, including jewelry, animals, Goddess Lakshmi, and Dhanvantri. However, a deadly poison called Halahal also surfaced, causing widespread panic and destruction.

In response, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu sought the help of Lord Shiva, who alone could withstand the potent poison. Shiva agreed to consume the poison, which caused his body to turn blue.

MUST READ: Secret To Long Life And Slow Ageing FINALLY Revealed? This Amazon Rainforest Tribe’s Diet Comprises Of…

Concerned that the poison might spread throughout his body, Goddess Parvati intervened, entering his throat to prevent it from moving further. As a result, Lord Shiva came to be known as Neelkanth, meaning “the blue-throated one.”

These significant events occurred during the month of Sawan, leading to the tradition of worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati throughout this month, particularly on Mondays.

Sawan is considered an auspicious time for Hindus, with many important festivals taking place during this period. According to Drik Panchang, some of the key festivals and fasts observed during Sawan include Kamika Ekadashi, Mangala Gauri Vrats, Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Raksha Bandhan, Narali Purnima, and Kalki Jayanti.

Additionally, devotees of Lord Shiva often undertake the Kanwar Yatra, visiting holy sites to offer Gangajal to the deity.

ALSO READ: The Nutty Surge: Why Walnuts Are Winning Over the World—And What You Need To Know About Their Risks