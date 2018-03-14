Prominent theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76, a spokesperson of his family has confirmed. After being diagnosed with a rare form of motor neuron diseases, Hawking battled with the terrible disease for fifty years. His life was full of hardships and his exceptional efforts that helped him to come out as one of the brilliant minds in the world. here we have selected some of the inspirational quotes from Stephen Hawking which will inspire you immensely.

Stephen Hawking, the renowned theoretical physicist has bid adieu to the world at the age of 76. Professor Hawking died peacefully at his home in the early hours of Wednesday. Hawking spent his life revolutionising Physics, which made him a prominent name among the science aspirants. He was known for his work with black holes and relativity. He wrote several books on science which will remain in the world as a proof for his brilliant mind. Except for his brilliant mind, Hawking was a fighter. He was diagnosed with a rare form of motor neuron diseases that made him paralysed for rest his of his life. But, it did not make him stop, he worked as an inspiration for many and kept communicating with the world using a single cheek muscle attached to a speech-generating device.

He was a mathematics lover and Physics helped him in expressing his abstract thoughts. Stephen Hawking was one of the world’s brilliant minds since Einstein. Stephen Hawking symbolised the power of human mind. Stephen Hawking left his legacy behind with his several books– which explains the universe the way one can never think of. His life was extraordinary, the man fought with every odds to become the prominent scientist in the history. He was the one who faced enormous troubles, but there was nothing that could resist the genius mind to garner his wisdom.

Here we have selected some of Hawking’s inspirational quotes which will inspire you when you feel discouraged:

“I have noticed that even people who claim everything is predetermined and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road.” “Mankind’s greatest achievements have come about by talking, and its greatest failures by not talking. It doesn’t have to be like this. Our greatest hopes could become reality in the future. With the technology at our disposal, the possibilities are unbounded. All we need to do is make sure we keep talking.” “Science is not only a disciple of reason but, also, one of romance and passion.” “It is no good getting furious if you get stuck. What I do is keep thinking about the problem but work on something else. Sometimes it is years before I see the way forward. In the case of information loss and black holes, it was 29 years.” “So next time someone complains that you have made a mistake, tell him that may be a good thing. Because without imperfection, neither you nor I would exist.” “Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious, and however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.” “It is a waste of time to be angry about my disability. One has to get on with life and I haven’t done badly. People won’t have time for you if you are always angry or complaining.” “We are in danger of destroying ourselves by our greed and stupidity. We cannot remain looking inwards at ourselves on a small and increasingly polluted and overcrowded planet.” “One, remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Two, never give up work. Work gives you meaning and purpose, and life is empty without it. Three, if you are lucky enough to find love, remember it is there and don’t throw it away.” “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.”

