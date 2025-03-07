Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

The Maldives are breathtakingly beautiful and generous to the traveler seeking the solace of nature and the sea to relieve stress. If you are looking for a budget-friendly international trip that fits your pocket but offers you all the luxury still, Maldives has got you covered.

The Maldives are breathtakingly beautiful and generous to the traveler seeking the solace of nature and the sea to relieve stress.

The Maldives are breathtakingly beautiful and generous to the traveller seeking the solace of nature and the sea to relieve stress. If you are looking for a budget friendly international trip that fits your pocket but offers you all the luxury still, Maldives has got you covered. It is a favourite resort for couples in particular, and is well-known for being a great honeymoon location. Solo trips, on the other hand, especially for women, have always been a source of concern while travelling.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As empowering as travelling solo feels to women, they’re equally anxious about their safety and the reasons are not unknown to any of us. For a very long time, solo travelling in itself was regarded as unsafe for women, creating a barrier for women who wished to explore cities and countries on their own. However, solo trips can be rewarding in such a paradise as Malé.

A popular question for all ladies contemplating a solo vacation to the Maldives is, “Is the Maldives a safe destination to go as a woman alone?” and I aim to offer a reassuring response to the issue as I discuss all of the possible risks and how to mitigate them so that you may enjoy your holiday on your own.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In terms of women travellers, the Maldives does not have a particularly bad reputation for being notorious for its crime scene. On the contrary, there are enough security preparations in place. However, taking necessary precautions ahead of time is always a wise decision, and so you must have a clear understanding of how safe the Maldives are for female tourists.

For example, you should be aware that the alleyways and even uninhabited areas of Male’s capital city are as safe as you might imagine. As a result, you may wander along the alleyways without fear of being harmed. This is due to the fact that these alleyways are always congested and you would not have to worry about being left alone.

What tips should women know before going to Maldives?

A solo trip to the magnificent islands may be a quiet adventure for your spirit, with exotic beaches and scenery to take your breath away. However, when travelling, you should absolutely consider hiring a local guide. It is usually beneficial to have a trustworthy guide since any potential problems with the locals regarding the foreign tourist may be guided out by the guide. Keep a list of local hotline numbers available in case you get into any type of difficulties. Any diving or oceaning action brings about weariness, which might be dangerous. So, even here, you should hire a good guide to walk you through the entire process.

You should Keep all of your documents visible. If you require one, you should have no trouble locating it. This will also come in handy during a crisis. All of these are precautionary measures, and there is no reason to be concerned. You should also keep in mind the timing of your arrival at Male International Airport. If you arrive after 4 p.m., you may have to run the next day.

What are some of the travel tips for Maldives

The Maldives, with roughly 1190 volcanic and coral islands strewn across the Indian Ocean, has long been regarded as one of the most popular romantic vacations to experience some tropical beauty. Because of its crystal clear waters, which are home to a shoal of fish, rays, and sharks. Maldives should be on every traveller’s bucket list for the warmth of the sun and a profusion of activities.

However, there are some travel guidelines that must be taken into consideration immediately after being dropped off at the private island, where you will be active at the powdery white beach. Planning a vacation to the Maldives will provide you with a breathtaking experience that will provide you with a work break from your everyday monotonous existence.

Plan According To The Weather

The peak season for Maldives vacations is from November to April, when the weather is perfect with limitless gentle sunshine. Obviously, everything from lodging to activities will be exorbitantly priced. Traveling during shoulder season, i.e. between peak and off-season, will be among the greatest Maldives travel ideas for a low-budget Maldives vacation since the weather will still be good.

Choose Your Airplane Rides Wisely

One of the most significant recommendations for first-time travellers to the Maldives is to take regional or local flights from the Middle East Asia since they are less expensive. Taking a flight to Male and then a speedboat for Maldives transit between islands to reach the specified islands will be less expensive, yet a round trip seaplane journey will be unforgettable, albeit pricey.

For the transfer, you can alternatively take a Maldivian domestic flight. Flights might be delayed, and there is no planned time for seaplane transfers during the dawn-to-dusk time frame.

Book Hotels And Flights Online

There are several tips and tactics for travelling to the Maldives, one of which is to look for available flights online well in advance of the trip to obtain lower pricing. The same is true for hotels or resorts, particularly if you are planning a vacation during the shoulder or peak season, since most customers and travel companies book far in advance. Some typical inquiries include where to stay in the Maldives and which island is best.

Follow The Basic Unwritten Rules Of The Land

Planning over the one-month period of Ramadan is prohibited because many hotel employees will be out meeting families. In addition, food availability during the day will be limited, and many services and stores will be closed, particularly during prayer times.

Don’t anticipate any meat or booze. Also, one of the most important Maldives travel tips to remember at this time is to make sure you have adequate coverage, particularly for your knees, shoulders, tummy, chest, and elbows, when visiting the local islands.

Choose Affordable Accommodation And Transportation

When deciding how to go to the Maldives, you must have all of your options available to you in order to make an informed decision. Depending on the typical cost of a Maldives holiday, you may choose between less costly hotels on local islands and the luxury and solitude of five-star resorts on private islands.

Choosing companies that provide excursions, airport transfers, and ferry service is a smart option, according to Maldives travel advice from past visitors. Examine the restaurants, bar, pool, kid-friendliness, reef condition around the island, and, of course, the scenery.

Go For All-inclusive Or Half-board Facilities

Going for all-inclusive rates whether you’re out on the beaches or enjoying water sports in the Maldives may be pretty pricey. According to numerous Maldives travel ideas, all-inclusive buffet breakfast and lunch are a terrific option, while half-boards offer breakfast, lunch, and beverages with access to A-la-carte restaurants. Before selecting a package, ensure that it includes coffee, beverages, and special treats, as well as any activities or excursions.

Pack Wisely

When thinking about how to prepare for a trip to the Maldives, make sure you don’t bring any pork, alcohol, or cigarette items along with any religious texts since The Maldives is a Muslim-dominated country, and the only places where one may have a drink without fear are at private resorts.

One of the finest Maldives travel recommendations we can provide you is to avoid bringing alcohol into the country. When it comes to one of the most critical accessories, bring a water-resistant or underwater camera with a polarizer to capture all of the action on land and underwater.

All Maldives travel recommendations will urge you to bring snorkelling, surfing, or diving equipment with you to save money on renting and stay within your budget. Carry only the essentials, including tropical-friendly clothing, swimwear (for private islands), sunscreen, toiletries, surf wax, personal care items, and a medical emergency kit.

Check And Compare Prices For Water Activities

One of the most frequent budget travel ideas for the Maldives is to examine the distance of the coral reefs from the resort to see whether you can reach them by swimming or if you need to book a ferry from the resort for snorkelling or diving.

Resorts and private organisers provide sea-kayaking, jet-skiing, parasailing, stand-up paddleboarding, wakeboarding, boating, and whale, dolphin, or Manta viewing expeditions. Before making a decision, compare their pricing.

Manta rays should be on your list in North Male Atoll, dolphins and Whale Sharks in South Ari Atoll, and sea turtles, rays, reef fishes, Reef Sharks, and Hammerhead Sharks in Rasdhoo Atoll.

Keep Eyes Open For Tax And Hidden Costs

One of the most important Maldives travel tips is to keep an eye out for the additional expense of imported food and drinks at premium resorts, as well as their 10% service charge and 8% service tax (rapidly increasing). Don’t pass on the public pricing on meals, taxes on equipment rentals, spa services, and other items. You are not required to leave additional gratuities, but you may do so as a token of appreciation, along with a 10% food tax.

Keep USD For Transactions

Although the Maldivian Rufiyaa is the official currency of the Maldives, US dollars are commonly accepted practically everywhere. Aside from the local islands, the most of the businesses have items labelled in USD. Though credit cards are routinely accepted, even at resorts, having cash on hand is equally crucial since there is a need to purchase odds and ends. Furthermore, it is difficult to find an ATM in the proximity of Maldivian islands, necessitating the use of cash.

Bikinis Are Not Allowed Everywhere

Try not to dismiss the Maldives’ conservative culture, which is still dominant on the local islands. When visiting the resort islands, be modest and only wear bikinis or skin-tight attire. There are several “bikini beaches” on the nearby islands that are specifically designed for visitors to come.

Avoid Changing Places Frequently

When arranging a trip to the Maldives, choose a single hotel or resort and spend your holiday there rather than bouncing from island to island. Moving from one location to another in the Maldives is rather frenetic, and it does not appear to be a smooth transition. Aside from Male, travelling from one island to another requires hiring a speedboat or an aircraft.

Buy Sim Cards At The Airport

One of the most popular Maldives travel advice that all bloggers will advise you is to get a sim card (or two) at the airport once you arrive. That makes sense if you want to keep your Instagram followers updated on what’s going on throughout your trip, as the WiFi access in many Maldives resorts is untrustworthy.

You’ll wind up depending on cell data half the time, which can come in useful if there’s an emergency or if you get trapped somewhere. So, if you’re planning a trip to the Maldives, make this your first chore after arrival.

You Don’t Need A Visa While Travelling To Maldives

You do not require a pre-arrival visa to visit the Maldives and walk about. Visitors visiting the Maldives, on the other hand, will be handed a thirty-day visa at the airport on the day of their arrival. As a result, you do not need to worry about organising a visa or its validity, but your passport should still be valid for at least 6 months. This validity is required in order to obtain a valid return ticket from the Maldives.

Save Money By Having Brunch

Some planning might help you save money and make your next vacation more affordable. You may have a large breakfast between 10 and 11 a.m. and not feel hungry in the afternoon.

Learn The Local Language

When visiting the Maldives or any other nation for vacation, it is always a good idea to learn the fundamental terms in the official language to ensure a pleasant experience. The official language of Mauritius is Dhivehi, which you may learn a few phrases, questions, and words in.

However, this is not essential because Mauritius has a significant tourism industry, as seen by the majority of people speaking English, particularly in resorts and restaurants. Because there is no language barrier, you may not have any difficulties throughout your trip if you do not speak the local language. It is entirely up to you whether or not to include a translation book in your Maldives vacation itinerary.

Should You Tip Or Not?

Tipping is not a common practice in the Maldives, hence it is not mandatory to tip in this nation. Whether you are staying in a hotel or eating at a restaurant, you will notice that tipping for service is not as customary in the Maldives as it is in many other nations. Having said that, if you still believe that the service given was noteworthy and that you should applaud it, you may leave a tip, but you are not required to. So, offering a tip is entirely up to you and no one else.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love