Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8, highlighting women’s achievements and advocating for gender equality. This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” emphasizes the need for proactive steps toward women’s well-being. Health is a crucial aspect of empowerment, and for women in their 20s, prioritizing regular health checkups can lay the foundation for a healthier future.

As young women navigate their careers, relationships, and personal growth, preventive health screenings can detect potential issues early and promote long-term wellness. Here are the essential health checkups every woman in her 20s should consider:

Diabetes Screening

Although type 2 diabetes is more prevalent in older adults, women with risk factors such as obesity, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), or a family history should get their blood sugar levels checked. Tests like the fasting blood sugar test or A1C can detect early signs of diabetes or prediabetes.

Pap Smear and HPV Test

A Pap smear is vital for detecting abnormal cervical cells that could lead to cervical cancer, while an HPV test identifies the human papillomavirus, a leading cause of the disease. Women should start Pap tests at age 21 and repeat them every three years or as advised by their doctor.

Breast Examination

Regular self-breast exams and clinical breast exams by a doctor help detect lumps or unusual changes in the breasts. Early detection of abnormalities can lead to timely intervention and better outcomes.

Women’s Day 2025 serves as a crucial reminder for young women to take charge of their health. Proactive screenings and preventive care in your 20s can help ensure a healthier and more confident future. By incorporating these essential health checkups into their routine, women can truly embody the spirit of “Accelerate Action” and empower themselves through wellness.

Skin Examination

Regular skin checkups help identify early signs of skin cancer, particularly for women with fair skin, excessive sun exposure, or a family history of melanoma. Dermatologists recommend self-examinations and annual professional skin checks.

Cholesterol Test

High cholesterol increases the risk of heart disease. A lipid profile test, recommended at least once in your 20s, measures cholesterol levels and helps assess cardiovascular health. If levels are high, lifestyle changes such as a healthier diet and regular exercise may be needed.

Bone Density Test

While osteoporosis screening is typically advised for older women, those with risk factors such as low calcium intake, a family history of osteoporosis, or eating disorders should consider an early bone density test to monitor bone health.

Vitamin Deficiency Test

Deficiencies in vitamins like D, B12, and iron can lead to fatigue, weakness, and other health problems. A simple blood test can identify deficiencies, allowing for proper dietary adjustments or supplementation.

Thyroid Function Test

Thyroid imbalances affect metabolism, energy levels, and weight. Women in their 20s experiencing symptoms like fatigue, weight fluctuations, or irregular periods should get their thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels checked.

