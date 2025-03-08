Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

While freedom means different things to different women, the common thread is clear: true freedom is about independence, self-expression, safety, and dignity.

Today March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements and struggles of women across the globe. While progress has been made, the question remains what does freedom truly mean for women today? NewsX spoke to several women from diverse backgrounds to understand their perspectives on freedom and empowerment.

Freedom as Independence and Safety

For Swetha (name changed), a security worker, freedom means financial independence and the ability to make her own decisions. However, she highlights a sad reality: “There is no respect for women in India, and it should change. Women are not safe in Delhi or across the country. We need respect.” She emphasizes that beyond financial independence, societal attitudes towards women must evolve to ensure true freedom.

Poorvi Kalra, a media professional from Delhi, echoes similar concerns about safety and mobility. “I can’t make random plans like men do. There are too many restrictions on travel and seeking permission. Freedom, to me, means making my own decisions whether it’s traveling or taking a walk at night without fear.” She believes self-sufficiency and independence define true freedom for women.

Freedom as Empowerment and Responsibility

Jasmin, a sweeping worker, finds empowerment in being the sole breadwinner of her family. “My husband is unemployed, and I am the only one supporting my family. I love working, and my situation has made me stronger. Feeding my family is freedom to me.” She feels safe in Delhi but stresses that every woman should have the right to earn and explore opportunities within reasonable limits.

Similarly, Baisakhi, a journalist, believes freedom should not come with barriers. “Freedom is doing what your heart desires without restrictions. However, societal opinions often hinder personal growth. Women should explore both negative and positive aspects but always set personal boundaries.” To her, Women’s Day feels like a birthday a day to celebrate personal growth, learning, and the challenges overcome.

Freedom as Self-Expression and Breaking Barriers

Padma Srilekha, a PhD scholar from Tamil Nadu, sees freedom as living up to her own standards rather than those set by society. Vaishali, a media professional, adds, “Freedom signifies empowerment to pursue dreams, break barriers, and define my own path. It’s about owning my voice, my body, and my future with dignity and respect.”

Poornima Mishra, a journalist, believes freedom should extend to all aspects of life. “Freedom is the ability to walk away from anywhere without fear. At workplaces, women’s freedom is still confined. In Delhi, I often feel shadowed, unsafe. Women need platforms to voice their concerns conferences and seminars where working women at the grassroots level can share their ideas.”

Fight for True Freedom Continues

Women’s Day is more than a celebration it’s a reminder of the ongoing fight for gender equality, safety, and respect. While freedom means different things to different women, the common thread is clear: true freedom is about independence, self-expression, safety, and dignity. As society moves forward, ensuring these freedoms for all women remains a crucial goal.

