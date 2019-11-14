World Diabetes Day 2019: Every year, World Diabetes Day is recognized on November 14 and the day is used to spread awareness against diabetes.

World Diabetes Day 2019: World Diabetes Day is recognized on November 14 every year. This day is celebrated in order to spread awareness about the widely common condition known as diabetes. Diabetes is nothing but a group of diseases that result in high sugar levels in the blood. Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes are the three different types of diabetes. In Type 1 diabetes, the immune system attacks and destroys the cells present in the pancreas that helps in making insulin. Young age adults and children usually have Type 1 diabetes. People diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes are suggested to have insulin.

Type 2 diabetes is a more diagnosed form of diabetes and its main cause is a poor lifestyle and being overweight. The body becomes unable to produce insulin in Type 2 diabetes. It can be cured by losing weight and living a healthy lifestyle. Gestation diabetes basically develops in pregnant women. It can be witnessed in women after childbirth. Women with gestational diabetes are also at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Here are a few lifestyle tips to control the blood sugar level and avoid diabetes: