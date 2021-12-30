As the year 2021 comes to an end, the Happiness Strategy Foundation, a not-for-profit think tank for research on happiness and sharing the research findings with masses to make a meaningful contribution to the happiness of the world, has inaugurated the World Happiness Coffee Table Book 2021. The book presents the World’s 25 Happiest Photos of 2021 from the first World Happiness Photo Contest 2021. The foreword of the book is written by HH Dalai Lama and is endorsed by many global thought leaders. The contest received participation from all six continents, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and North America.

This book is dedicated to humanity’s resiliency and spirit around the world throughout the Covid-19 period. Following in Gandhi’s footsteps, the foundation wants to focus on the elements that bring happiness into the lives of people for ‘World Happiness.’ The foundation preaches the following quote from India’s Puranic Wisdom which fits appropriately in the situation. Om Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Nir-Aamayaah, translates to May everyone be joyful, and may they be free of any illnesses. Sarve Bhadraanni Pashyantu, Maa Kashcid-Duhkha-Bhaag-Bhave, translates to May everyone see kindness and good fortune in whatever they encounter, and may no one be dissatisfied or troubled.

The first place was acquired by Arihant from India, who is a university student. He’s a happy, upbeat individual who sees the bright side of practically everything. The second and third places were bagged by Ms Miriam Darmstadter, an human resources consultant from USA and Ms Tannu from India who is a Bachelor’s student at Delhi University. Other winners were from countries namely, UAE, Latvia, Bangladesh, etc.

Meanwhile, the book received massive appreciation from around the world. Some readers labeled the book as inspiring and impressive, while others lauded the creative initiative during these difficult times. One reader, Mr Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies, and Former President, CII said, ‘I am delighted to see this another impressive piece of work in happiness by Rajesh Pillania. Pictures are a powerful medium of expression. The inaugural edition of the World Happiness Coffee Table Book is a good initiative to capture happiness from around the world through the World Happiness Photo Contest consisting of an esteemed global jury. It is a great way to share happiness, particularly in these COVID times.” Another readers from Yale School of Management commented, “A lovely book depicting images of happiness from around the world. A call and blessing for greater happiness for all.”