On the 'World Photography Day', we have remembered the first photographer of the world who started a tradition of clicking pictures throughout the world.

It is said, “Every photograph has a story to tell,” and, no doubt when our memories are captured in an album it leaves an eternal mark on every phase of our life. Indeed, making us to realise the adventurous rollercoaster of time, the photographs become vital necessity items of every man’s pocket. From common man to a celebrity, the best friend of flashbacks teaches us to learn ‘life moves on’ and thus always make us keep walking on the tough road despite heavy boulders on our way.

With every smile printed on the glossy piece of paper coated with glitters of special moments, the beauty of every photo shines through every window of our brains.

Not to forget, the significant person behind every beautiful photograph is the man who handles the camera i.e., the photographer. But did you know who was the first photographer of the world? If not, then put rest to all your worries as today on the world photography day, we have remembered the world’s first photographer- Joseph Nicéphore Niépce.

About Joseph Nicephore Niepce

Joseph Nicéphore Niépce was a French inventor and became a pioneer in the field of photography. Niépce developed heliography, a technique that he used to create the world’s oldest surviving product of a photographic process.

How did he click his first picture

In the mid-1820s, Nicéphore Niépce first managed to fix an image that was captured with a camera. It took at least eight hours or even several days to adjust the exposure in the camera. To his disappointment, the earliest results were not impressive. Later, Niépce’s associate Louis Daguerre went on to develop the daguerreotype process. Then he first publicly announced and commercially viable photographic process. The daguerreotype required only minutes of exposure in the camera and produced clear, finely detailed results. The details were introduced as a gift to the world in 1839, a date generally accepted as the birth year of practical photography.

