Smartphone giant Xiaomi will host a 3-day event called No.1 Mi Fan sale from today, December 19 to December 21. In the sale, several Xiaomi products will be available at a discounted price. In fact, if reports are to be believed then Redmi 6A will be up for grabs for as low as Rs 5,999. The sale is being conducted in association with Paytm, MobiKwik, and Google Pay and it goes without saying that they will also provide additional cashback on top of the discount.

As part of the additional offers, there is flat Rs 300 cashback from Paytm, Rs 500 through Google Pay and 10% cashback by MobiKwik across products. Under the Rs 300 cashback from Paytm, Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2 is available at Rs 8,999 down from the current market price of Rs 10,499. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is available at Rs 13,999 down from market price at Rs 15,999.

Apart from the mobile, various others products are also part of the sale, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO (49) is on sale at Rs 30,999 while Mi LED 4C PRO (32) is available at Rs 14,9999 and as part of the offer, additional Rs 2000 off can also be availed. Additionally, Xiaomi has offered discounts on its accessories like Mi Earphones Basic Red/Black, Mi Power Bank 10000 mAh, Mi Body Composition Scale, Mi Compact Speaker, Mi Luggage, and Mi Earphones Silver/Black.

The recently launched Mi Body Composition Scale is also available at discounted price of Rs. 1,799. Interestingly, exchange offer coupons are also back in the sale and a contest to win Redmi 6A at Re. 1. The exact details are not known yet.

There are special colour options for Xiaomi phones as well. The market-leading Poco F1 Rosso, Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Redmi Note 5 Pro are available are in classic Red colour.

