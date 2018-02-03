The two Russian girls from Tynda have done out the ordinary. These girls have taken their Yoga skills to the next level by performing it at the bone-chilling weather of -40 degree Celsius in Oymyakom in Siberia.This lowest temperature is enough to take your breath away but the video of these ladies showing their daring act have made them famous across the globe.

Yoga is good for health. Everybody should include yoga and meditation in their daily routine but the two Russian girls have broken the stereotype of Yoga by doing something extraordinary with their skills. Yulia and Ekaterina recently performed the Surya Namaskar and Chakrasana in the bone-chilling temperature of the –40 degree Celsius in Oymyakon, Siberia that often breaks the records of the lowest temperature by going to as low as -60 degree Celsius. Nobody dares to visit such places and risk their life but the Russian girls seem to have the supernatural power of withstanding frigid temperatures. Yoga enthusiasts, Yulia and Ekaterina said that are used to the cold.

The video which they have recorded has gone viral and has catapulted them to global stardom. Russia is a cold country we can understand people are habitual to the cold and frost but still a human being needs to maintain their body temperature in any weather. This is not the first time that one has performed such Yoga. Many people have shown their Yoga skills in the most unlikely places. But this act of Yulia and Ekaterina also challenges the science and raises questions about how can a normal human being resist such harsh temperature without taking any precautions.