6 Uncomfortable Questions Couples Avoid Asking, Because The Answers Could Change Their Relationship Forever

However, all relationships have some of the burning questions that need to be answered before they are shoved under the rug and left unattended. This happens because both people in the relationship are afraid to find out the truth since it may not be what they expected to hear. Below are six such questions that couples need to discuss openly.

1. “Are We Actually On The Same Page About The Future?”

A couple usually thinks they know each other well, but it is hard to discuss such life-altering choices as marriage, children, where to live and so on. In fact, this discussion can help understand the differences between partners and fix them if possible.

2. “Am I Really Happy, Or Just Comfortable?”

Many couples confuse comfort with happiness since long years of relationship can become routine and monotonous. Asking this question is important since there are many couples who have been together for years while feeling unhappy all the time.

3. “Do We Fight Fair, Or Do We Just Fight?”

Couples may argue from time to time, but they usually forget to analyze their arguments. Is their purpose to solve the issue or to win and make fun of their partner?

4. “Are We Financially Honest With Each Other?”

Some couples never discuss their finances and may hide debts or bad habits concerning money. However, discussing them will prevent problems in the future.

5. “Do I Still Feel Desired?”

Intimacy tends to decrease with years because people are involved in other activities, but being desired is an important factor in the relationship. This question can be difficult to ask, but ignoring it means losing feelings gradually.

6. “Would I Choose This Relationship Again Today?”

This question is quite controversial since it shows the current state of the relationship and not the way how they started and developed. Being unable to give an affirmative answer does not mean break-up but the necessity of making changes.

Why These Questions Are Important?

The point of uncomfortable questions is not to cause conflicts between partners, but to prevent them in the future. Couples that are able to overcome the feeling of awkwardness and discuss everything openly usually have more successful relationships in the end.