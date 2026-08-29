6 Uncomfortable Questions Couples Avoid Asking, Because The Answers Could Change Their Relationship Forever

1. “Are We Actually On The Same Page About The Future?”
2. “Am I Really Happy, Or Just Comfortable?”
3. “Do We Fight Fair, Or Do We Just Fight?”
4. “Are We Financially Honest With Each Other?”
5. “Do I Still Feel Desired?”
6. “Would I Choose This Relationship Again Today?”
Why These Questions Are Important?
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.