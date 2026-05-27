9 Best Waterparks in Delhi NCR to Visit This Summer: Ticket Prices, Locations, and Timings

As summer gets really hot in Delhi NCR a great way to spend your weekend is by going to a pool of water. If you are looking for -fast slides or just a lazy pool to chill with family the capital region has many amazing waterparks. Here are 9 awesome waterparks in Delhi NCR to help you beat the heat this summer:
Worlds of Wonder (WOW) Noida
Worlds of Wonder is a popular and high-end waterpark in North India next to The Great India Place Mall. It has 26 slides, a big wave pool like a beach, a long lazy river and a fun rain dance area. The park is divided into parts for people who like thrill and those who like to relax with family.
Location: Sector 38A, Noida
Key Attractions: Free Fall, Turbo Tunnel, Wave Pool, Lazy River
Approx. Price: ₹799 onwards
Atlantic Water World. New Delhi
Atlantic Water World is a place to relax in the city near the Yamuna waterfront. It is known for being very safe and having rides. It has a Tornado” slide that drops you down and spins you around.
Location: Kalindi Kunj Waterfront, New Delhi
Key Attractions: Tornado, Storm Eye, Gravity, Yippee Land (for kids)
Approx. Price: ₹649 onwards
Jurasik Park Inn. Sonipat
If you want a waterpark with a dinosaur theme Jurasik Park Inn is the place. It has a T-Rex at the entrance and offers a waterpark, amusement park, adventure zone and snow park.
Location: NH 44 GT-Karnal Road near Murthal Sonipat
Key Attractions: 70-foot waterfall, Wave Pool, Giant Wheel, Spin Roller
Approx. Price: ₹799 onwards
Fun ‘N’ Food Water Park. Kapashera
Fun ‘N’ Food Park is one of the waterparks and has a mix of old and new fun. It has water slides and is close to the international airport.
Location: Old Delhi Gurgaon Road, Kapashera New Delhi
Key Attractions: Speedcoaster Slide, The Jungle Fortress, Wave Pool, Tornado
Approx. Price: ₹500 onwards
Drizzling Land Water & Amusement Park. Ghaziabad
Drizzling Land has over 70 activities. Is a great place for people living in Ghaziabad and East Delhi. It has slides for youngsters and a safe kids zone.
Location: KM Stone, Delhi-Meerut Road, Ghaziabad
Key Attractions: Cyclone Slide, Crazy River, Disc Coaster, Revolving Tower
Approx. Price: ₹550 onwards
Just Chill Water Park. GT Karnal Road
Just Chill is designed for groups of friends who want to relax on a weekend. It has high-energy music and a big rain dance area.
Location: GT Karnal Road, Near GTB Memorial, New Delhi
Key Attractions: Katrina Twist, Black Thrill Romeo Juliet, Dark Vortex
Approx. Price: ₹400 onwards
AapnoGhar Amusement & Water Park. Gurugram
AapnoGhar is a resort with a waterpark and is great for a weekend staycation. It has a relaxing vibe with misty rain dance areas and lush grounds.
Location: Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Sector 77 Gurugram
Key Attractions: Mist Rain Dance Pool, Rain Shower Pillars, Caterpillar Ride
Approx. Price: ₹899 onwards
Mojoland Water & Amusement Park. Sonipat
Mojoland has a -theme experience with a waterpark that has unique multi-racer slides and interactive beach volleyball.
Location: 54th Mile Stone, Grand Trunk Road, Murthal, Sonipat
Key Attractions: Volcanic Wave Pool, Multi-Racer Slides, Palm Beach Rain Dance
Approx. Price: ₹600 onwards
Adventure Island. Rohini
Adventure Island is an amusement park with water rides and is next to the Metro Walk Mall. It is perfect for balancing water activities with shopping and dining.
Location: Sector 10 Rohini, New Delhi
Key Attractions: Splash Down Aqua Bump, Freefall Rides, Twisters
Approx. Price: Prices usually start around ₹424 to ₹600
Quick Tips Before You Head Out:
Book Online: You can get 20% to 50% discounts if you book tickets online.
Check the Dress Code: You need to wear swimwear, for water slides.
Beat the Crowd: Try visiting on weekday mornings to avoid lines.
I am a seasoned writer with 2.5 years of experience who presently works at ITV Digital. I specializes in entertainment journalism, reporting on the newest Bollywood news as well as compelling healthy lifestyle pieces. I am master at creating material around popular issues and internet buzz, bringing unique, reader-friendly viewpoints to every item i write