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Home > Lifestyle News > 9 Best Waterparks in Delhi NCR to Visit This Summer: Ticket Prices, Locations, and Timings

9 Best Waterparks in Delhi NCR to Visit This Summer: Ticket Prices, Locations, and Timings

This summer guide shows you the waterparks in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Sonipat. You can go to these waterparks to get away from the sun. The guide talks about kinds of waterparks. Some waterparks like Worlds of Wonder and Atlantic Water World are really big and nice.

9 Best Waterparks in Delhi NCR to Visit This Summer: Ticket Prices, Locations, and Timings

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 16:09 IST

As summer gets really hot in Delhi NCR a great way to spend your weekend is by going to a pool of water. If you are looking for -fast slides or just a lazy pool to chill with family the capital region has many amazing waterparks. Here are 9 awesome waterparks in Delhi NCR to help you beat the heat this summer:

Worlds of Wonder (WOW) Noida

Worlds of Wonder is a popular and high-end waterpark in North India next to The Great India Place Mall. It has 26 slides, a big wave pool like a beach, a long lazy river and a fun rain dance area. The park is divided into parts for people who like thrill and those who like to relax with family.

Location: Sector 38A, Noida

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Key Attractions: Free Fall, Turbo Tunnel, Wave Pool, Lazy River

Approx. Price: ₹799 onwards

Atlantic Water World. New Delhi

Atlantic Water World is a place to relax in the city near the Yamuna waterfront. It is known for being very safe and having rides. It has a Tornado” slide that drops you down and spins you around.

Location: Kalindi Kunj Waterfront, New Delhi

Key Attractions: Tornado, Storm Eye, Gravity, Yippee Land (for kids)

Approx. Price: ₹649 onwards

Jurasik Park Inn. Sonipat

If you want a waterpark with a dinosaur theme Jurasik Park Inn is the place. It has a T-Rex at the entrance and offers a waterpark, amusement park, adventure zone and snow park.

Location: NH 44 GT-Karnal Road near Murthal Sonipat

Key Attractions: 70-foot waterfall, Wave Pool, Giant Wheel, Spin Roller

Approx. Price: ₹799 onwards

Fun ‘N’ Food Water Park. Kapashera

Fun ‘N’ Food Park is one of the waterparks and has a mix of old and new fun. It has water slides and is close to the international airport.

Location: Old Delhi Gurgaon Road, Kapashera New Delhi

Key Attractions: Speedcoaster Slide, The Jungle Fortress, Wave Pool, Tornado

Approx. Price: ₹500 onwards

Drizzling Land Water & Amusement Park. Ghaziabad

Drizzling Land has over 70 activities. Is a great place for people living in Ghaziabad and East Delhi. It has slides for youngsters and a safe kids zone.

Location: KM Stone, Delhi-Meerut Road, Ghaziabad

Key Attractions: Cyclone Slide, Crazy River, Disc Coaster, Revolving Tower

Approx. Price: ₹550 onwards

Just Chill Water Park. GT Karnal Road

Just Chill is designed for groups of friends who want to relax on a weekend. It has high-energy music and a big rain dance area.

Location: GT Karnal Road, Near GTB Memorial, New Delhi

Key Attractions: Katrina Twist, Black Thrill Romeo Juliet, Dark Vortex

Approx. Price: ₹400 onwards

AapnoGhar Amusement & Water Park. Gurugram

AapnoGhar is a resort with a waterpark and is great for a weekend staycation. It has a relaxing vibe with misty rain dance areas and lush grounds.

Location: Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Sector 77 Gurugram

Key Attractions: Mist Rain Dance Pool, Rain Shower Pillars, Caterpillar Ride

Approx. Price: ₹899 onwards

Mojoland Water & Amusement Park. Sonipat

Mojoland has a -theme experience with a waterpark that has unique multi-racer slides and interactive beach volleyball.

Location: 54th Mile Stone, Grand Trunk Road, Murthal, Sonipat

Key Attractions: Volcanic Wave Pool, Multi-Racer Slides, Palm Beach Rain Dance

Approx. Price: ₹600 onwards

Adventure Island. Rohini

Adventure Island is an amusement park with water rides and is next to the Metro Walk Mall. It is perfect for balancing water activities with shopping and dining.

Location: Sector 10 Rohini, New Delhi

Key Attractions: Splash Down Aqua Bump, Freefall Rides, Twisters

Approx. Price: Prices usually start around ₹424 to ₹600

Quick Tips Before You Head Out:

Book Online: You can get 20% to 50% discounts if you book tickets online.

Check the Dress Code: You need to wear swimwear, for water slides.

Beat the Crowd: Try visiting on weekday mornings to avoid lines.

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9 Best Waterparks in Delhi NCR to Visit This Summer: Ticket Prices, Locations, and Timings
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9 Best Waterparks in Delhi NCR to Visit This Summer: Ticket Prices, Locations, and Timings

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9 Best Waterparks in Delhi NCR to Visit This Summer: Ticket Prices, Locations, and Timings
9 Best Waterparks in Delhi NCR to Visit This Summer: Ticket Prices, Locations, and Timings
9 Best Waterparks in Delhi NCR to Visit This Summer: Ticket Prices, Locations, and Timings
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