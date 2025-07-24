Another Historic Step Towards ‘Khadi For Nation, Khadi For Fashion’: ‘Khadi Fashion Festival’ Held In Delhi

Khadi achieved a new position in the world of fashion on Wednesday when a grand ‘Khadi Workshop and Khadi Runway’ program was organized in the capital, Delhi, through the efforts of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

This event was not just a fashion show, but a celebration of the living revolution of Khadi, which for the first time since independence is not only connecting the youth of the country with its heritage with full enthusiasm and self-pride, but is also redefining it as “Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion”.

Manoj Kumar, Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, attended the programme as the Chief Guest. In his address, he attributed the renaissance of India’s heritage Khadi to the “Navya Khadi Movement” initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

He said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has established Khadi not only as a fabric, but as an idea and inspiration. His slogan – ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion’ – is making Khadi today a symbol of both patriotism and modernism.” He further added that Bapu’s Khadi is now traveling from ‘village to glamour’ with the inspiration of the Prime Minister. Today, Khadi is not only the identity of Swadeshi but has also become the driving force of self-reliant India.

Highlights of the Delhi Program:

Live Demonstration of the Spinning Wheel:

The presentation of yarn spinning by students from schools, colleges, and universities using the traditional spinning wheel familiarized the audience with the soul of Khadi.

Fashion Runway Show:

Khadi was showcased in modern designs, proving it has become a part of mainstream youth fashion.

Workshop Sessions:

Participants engaged in sessions exploring the history of Khadi, its production process, and its role in a sustainable lifestyle.

This event brought alive the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who described the ‘New Khadi of New India’ as the soul of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. His continued calls for adopting Khadi on national and international platforms have led to a historic surge in its sales across the country.

Speaking to the media, KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar said that Khadi is no longer just associated with rural India but has become the first choice of fashion designers and a ‘global icon’. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi, Khadi has made its mark from fashion shows to start-ups and international forums. He emphasized that such innovative experiments and workshops are now the ‘new normal’ in the Khadi world.

On this occasion, many renowned fashion designers, including Mr. Sunil Sethi, senior fashion designer associated with FDCI and advisor to KVIC, were present. The event also saw participation from students, Khadi institution representatives, and KVIC officers and employees.

