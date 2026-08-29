Ate Too Many Sweets This Raksha Bandhan? Try These Simple Tips To Feel Light And Fresh

1. Start Your Day With Warm Water
2. Do Not Miss Your Meal Times In Order To “Make Up” For Your Excess Sugar Consumption
3. Increase Your Intake Of Fibre & Hydration
4. Just Move Your Body – A Walk Or Yoga Could Be Enough
5. Support Your Gut Functioning With Probiotics
6. Give Yourself Patience
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.