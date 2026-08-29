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Home > Lifestyle News > Ate Too Many Sweets This Raksha Bandhan? Try These Simple Tips To Feel Light And Fresh

Ate Too Many Sweets This Raksha Bandhan? Try These Simple Tips To Feel Light And Fresh

Overindulged in sweets during Raksha Bandhan? Simple steps like staying hydrated, eating lighter meals, increasing fibre, walking, choosing probiotics and allowing your body time can help ease bloating.

Ate Too Many Sweets This Raksha Bandhan? Image Credit: AI
Ate Too Many Sweets This Raksha Bandhan? Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 12:25 IST

There are very few who will resist the temptation of an endless feast of mithai during Raksha Bandhan. However, if post-celebrations have left you feeling heavy, a bit bloated or sluggish, you certainly aren’t alone. Here are some simple tips to feel fresh once again!
 

1. Start Your Day With Warm Water

 
Starting your day with a glass of warm water could indeed help improve your digestion. Adding a dash of lemon juice or some honey to it will ensure you have kick-started your metabolism, and the process of flushing out some of the excess sugar that your body has been exposed to due to the excessive mithai consumption during the celebrations is underway.
 

2. Do Not Miss Your Meal Times In Order To “Make Up” For Your Excess Sugar Consumption

 
Many think that it is best to skip their meals following days of indulging in excessive sweets, but in reality, it slows down their metabolism and most people end up overeating after that anyway. Instead of skipping your meals, try sticking to your regular timings but ensure that you consume lighter and less calorie-dense food at that point.
 

3. Increase Your Intake Of Fibre & Hydration

 
Consumption of fruits and vegetables is always helpful, especially in the case of improving your digestion faster. Cucumber, watermelon and leafy vegetables prove especially helpful here because they are both hydrating and easy to digest. And don’t forget to hydrate yourself with plenty of fluids – this is another way of flushing out excess sugar from your body and reducing the bloating caused by it.
 

4. Just Move Your Body – A Walk Or Yoga Could Be Enough

 
You do not necessarily have to exercise heavily to recover. Walking for 20-30 minutes, doing some light stretching or even practising a few asanas would do wonders for the movement of your digestive system.
 

5. Support Your Gut Functioning With Probiotics

 
Consumption of curd, buttermilk or probiotics is known to be great at improving digestion. It is best consumed when one’s gut has been overloaded with sugar for several days in a row.

6. Give Yourself Patience

 
A single festival of gluttony won’t spoil your health, so why be so harsh with yourself? It will take a couple of days to be back on track through mindful eating, adequate water intake, and some physical activity.
 
Disclaimer: This article is purely for information purposes and cannot be considered as a medical consultation.
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Ate Too Many Sweets This Raksha Bandhan? Try These Simple Tips To Feel Light And Fresh

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Ate Too Many Sweets This Raksha Bandhan? Try These Simple Tips To Feel Light And Fresh

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Ate Too Many Sweets This Raksha Bandhan? Try These Simple Tips To Feel Light And Fresh
Ate Too Many Sweets This Raksha Bandhan? Try These Simple Tips To Feel Light And Fresh
Ate Too Many Sweets This Raksha Bandhan? Try These Simple Tips To Feel Light And Fresh
Ate Too Many Sweets This Raksha Bandhan? Try These Simple Tips To Feel Light And Fresh

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