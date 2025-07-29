Can Women Lift Weights During Periods? Is it safe?

1. Should You Avoid The Gym?

Periods are often seen as a time for rest in bed, but skipping workouts every month could be holding you back from your dream body. What if training during your period cycle has hidden perks?

2. It Might Help With Pain

Lifting releases endorphins and increases blood flow in the body, leading to pain relief. This can actually reduce muscle aches and period cramps.

3. Your Mood Can Change

Period mood swings are real. But strength training helps boost happy hormones like dopamine and serotonin. Just 30 minutes of exercise can help shift your mood throughout the day.

4. You Don’t Need To Go Hardcore Everyday

If you feel heavy or sluggish, you don’t need to push your body too much. Lift lower weights than usual but increase reps. You are allowed to rest, just don’t feel forced to skip it all.

5. Certain Exercises Might Feel “Not Today” and It Is Okay

Squats, core workouts or deadlifts may worsen period cramps for some people. You can replace those with lighter movements like arm work or stretching. Listen to your body, always.

6. Drink More Water Than Usual

Your body is losing fluids and iron which can make you dizzy while exercising. Keep yourself nourished and hydrated. A well fueled body performs better than an undernourished one.

Conclusion:

So, you can lift weights during your periods, but the trick is knowing when to push and when to pause. Trust your body, it is wiser than you think.