Chanakya Niti: 5 Rare Qualities In A Man That Earn Genuine Respect From Women

Acharya Chanakya, who was an economist, a teacher, and an advisor to the King, is still known for his unique views regarding human psychology, relationships and the nature of people. The teachings of this wise man are gathered in the Chanakya Niti, and they are still widely cited for the timeless wisdom provided by them about personal behavior. One of the topics touched upon in the work by the famous author is the list of characteristics that men should develop in order to earn love and respect of the women. These characteristics have nothing in common with appearance and financial condition of a man, but they are all about his personality.

1. Honesty And Integrity

In accordance with the philosophy by Acharya Chanakya, the man, who maintains integrity both in his words and actions, naturally earns respect and trust of other people. The philosopher considered honesty to be the cornerstone of any serious and strong relationship, and he also stated that the person who does not try to deceive others even if it would be easy, stands out of the crowd.

2. Emotional Stability And Composure

Another important characteristic that was highlighted by Acharya Chanakya is emotional stability and composure. According to him, the man who maintains his calmness even in difficult situations is perceived as a mature and reliable individual who inspires confidence.

3. Financial Responsibility

In his work, Acharya Chanakya paid much attention to the issue of financial responsibility and proper managing of money. The philosopher considers to be very important the fact that the man who wisely uses his money resources, avoids wasteful spending and makes careful planning for the future life can be called stable.

4. Respectfulness Toward Women

Chanakya emphasized that the man, who shows the respect and proper attitude toward women regardless of the fact that they are his mother, sister, wife or some other ladies, shows his true character. Respectfulness cannot be selective and it is obvious how a man respects other women in general.

5. Humility After Success

Lastly, Chanakya emphasized that the man, who managed to maintain his humility even after success or gaining power, is rare and respectable. According to him, arrogance spoils one’s image and erodes respect, while the combination of humility and success attracts it.

These sayings by Chanakya Niti have remained pertinent in talks about current day relationships due to the fact that they highlight the importance of inner goodness over any outward signs of value.

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