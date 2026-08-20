Chanakya Niti: 7 Habits That Can Help You Succeed In Your Career

1. Don’t Share Your Plans Too Soon
2. Learn From Anyone, Without Letting Ego Get In the Way
3. Pick Your Company Carefully
4. Watch Out For Overconfidence
5. Stick With It, Stay Patient
6. Think It Through Before You Act
7. Learn to Adapt
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.