Food Combo To Avoid: Why You Shouldn’t Use Lemon With Cucumber, Milk, Tomatoes Or Yoghurt

Barely a day goes by in an Indian kitchen without lemon making an appearance somewhere, like over a salad, mixed into a drink, or added to a curry for that sharp tang. Yet nutritionists and Ayurvedic practitioners keep pointing out that certain lemon pairings can work against digestion instead of helping it along. Here’s why a few of these combinations are worth keeping apart.

Lemon And Cucumber

On their own, both lemon and cucumber are cooling, water-heavy foods, but combining them is thought to throw off digestive enzyme activity. Cucumber carries an enzyme known as ascorbate oxidase, which can work against the vitamin C present in lemon, cutting into its nutritional value and, for some people, bringing on bloating or acidity.

Lemon And Milk

This is perhaps the most commonly flagged combination. Lemon’s acidity can curdle milk almost instantly, and even when consumed separately within a short window, the acid can react with milk proteins in the stomach. This may lead to indigestion, gas or an unsettled stomach, which is why most dietitians recommend keeping a gap of at least an hour or two between the two.

Lemon And Tomatoes

Lemon and tomatoes are both naturally acidic on their own, and putting them together is thought to tip the body’s total acid load past what it can comfortably manage. For anyone already dealing with acidity, heartburn or ulcers, this combination tends to worsen those symptoms rather than bring any real flavour benefit.

Lemon And Yoghurt

Yoghurt, being fermented, already carries a mild acidity of its own, and adding lemon into the mix is thought to push that acidity even higher. Stomach discomfort is a common complaint linked to this combination, and Ayurveda tends to discourage mixing two sour foods in general, viewing it as something that throws off the body’s natural balance.

None of this is to say lemon should be cut out altogether, as it’s still packed with vitamin C and antioxidants worth having in the diet. What matters more is timing and pairing: leaving some space between acidic foods instead of loading them into the same meal. And like most dietary advice, how much this affects someone comes down to individual tolerance, with those who have sensitive digestion probably needing to be a bit more careful than most.

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