Home > Entertainment > From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave

From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave

Sport Luxe is reshaping fashion, blending comfort with elegance. From sleek joggers under blazers to bold sneakers with silk dresses, this style reflects modern, active lives. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rihanna, and Zendaya embody this trend, proving it’s a lifestyle, not just a fad.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 17:07:22 IST

Once relegated to the sidelines of fashion, comfort has now boldly stepped into the spotlight. The Sport Luxury trend a warm, lived in fusion of sporty ease and polished elegancehas evolved far beyond gym wear or lazy weekends. In 2025, this style isn’t just about clothes, it’s about giving a statement. Performance fabrics now work well alongside tailored cuts seamlessly

Over the past year, designers across the globe have embraced a style revolution one that speaks to the rhythm of modern life. Picture joggers refined enough to pair with a sharply tailored blazer, or bold, sculptural sneakers anchoring the soft drape of a silk dress. These aren’t just clothes they echo a shift in sensibility, one where comfort no longer plays second place to sophistication. It’s a movement reflected not only on runways, but in the dress choices of today’s icons.

Deepika Padukone,Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: Icons Leading the Sport Luxe Wave

From Kendall stepping out effortlssly in sneakers and couture, to Hailey redefining athleisure with her signature edge, the look is everywhere. Closer home, Bollywood’s own Deepika Padukone makes a statement in cord sets with luxury footwear, while Ranveer Singh continues to blur the lines between streetwear and high fashion with ease. Together, they are not following a trend they are embodying a lifestyle and where looking sharp never means feeling constrained.

The Art of Dressing Without the Effort

Sport Luxe stands out for its subtle rebellion. It erases rigid boundaries. Gender norms? Gently dissolve. Formal vs. casual? Blurs by lunchtime. Cultural influences? Merge into a wardrobe that works from a coffee run, to an impromptu Zoom call, to a candlelit dinner all without a wardrobe change.

But there’s deeper meaning here. Wellness and self‑care aren’t trends they’re reframing our daily choices. As remote work blurs with home life, our clothing has caught up. It’s no longer enough to look good; we want to feel good too.

