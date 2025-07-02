From Single Session Of INR 12,000 To Tablets Worth INR 5,000, Here’s How People Obsessed With Fair Skin In India Are Shelling Out On Glutathione

The news about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death… it’s shaken up more than just the usual “what happened?” chatter. Suddenly, everyone’s talking—again—about India’s wild obsession with looking young, looking fair, looking perfect. It’s the same old song, but it just hit a whole new pitch.

Here’s the thing that really jumps out: Shefali was on anti-ageing and skin-lightening stuff for years—glutathione, Vitamin C, you name it. No real doctor watching over her shoulder, just her and a pile of pills, vials, and whatever else.

Why is Glutathione in the spotlight

So, why’s everyone buzzing about glutathione and Vitamin C? Because in India, these things are magic beans. People swear they’ll brighten your skin, erase spots, and make you look like you just walked out of a filter. Pills, IV drips, injections—take your pick.

And these aren’t some obscure treatments; clinics push them as a package deal, influencers hype them up every other day… it’s a whole business. Big one, too—the glutathione market’s set to blow past half a billion dollars in a few years. Not exactly small potatoes.

But here’s the kicker: there’s barely any real science backing up all these miracle claims. Especially for the long-term, high-dose, injectable stuff. Most of what you hear? Hearsay, not hard evidence. What are the side effects—everything from rashes to full-on kidney and liver failure. You mess around with this stuff solo, you’re asking for trouble. Sometimes, fatal trouble.

How expensive is Glutathione

Now let’s talk money, because this “glow” doesn’t come cheap. In Gurugram, a single session runs you anywhere from Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000, depending on how strong you want your dose and how many times you’re coming back. Delhi’s a bit less wild, but still—five sessions, and you’re out Rs 35,000 easy. Mumbai? Don’t even ask. At-home service, sure, but you’ll pay for that convenience: Rs 8,000 a session minimum, and if you want the full package, you’re in six figures.

Thinking you’ll just buy the stuff online and DIY your way to a new face? Yikes. Tablets go for around Rs 5,000 a pack, and injectable kits can cost even more. But honestly, that’s Russian roulette.

Dermatologists—people who actually know what they’re talking about—keep warning people: Don’t do this alone. Your body can flip out in unexpected ways, and you really don’t want to be the one who finds out the hard way.

Bottom line? This whole beauty chase, fueled by airbrushed celebrities and relentless social pressure, is costing people way more than their savings. Shefali’s story is proof—these risks aren’t just theoretical.

