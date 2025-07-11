Ghee In Coffee: The Ayurvedic Hack Celebs Swear By For Gut Health And Energy

Can you imagine a bizarre combination of Ghee being added to coffee, becoming popular because of its health advantages? This bridges ancient Ayurvedic traditions with contemporary nutritional wellness to support energy and digestion.

Ghee is a new addition to coffee these days. It is an Ayurvedic product that provides many advantages. It possesses Ayurvedic origins, which are full of minerals and flavors as well, which assist in enhancing the well-being of the body and increasing health.

Ghee coffee is an Ayurvedic hack gaining popularity among celebrities, which combines black coffee with a spoonful of Ghee to promote gut health and sustained energy. Celebrities like Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez have added Ghee coffee to their routine as the first drink of their morning for their wellness.

Benefits Of Ghee Coffee

Ghee in coffee is a long-release fat source. It helps in the prevention of morning restlessness. The healthy fats present in Ghee serve as a natural stabilizer, which ensures sustained energy, focus, and alertness.

Ghee has medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), fats that our body quickly turns into energy instead of storing. When combined with caffeine, these enhance mental clarity as well as long-term levels of energy in the body.

Ayurveda describes Ghee as giving a boost to digestion. It carries butyrate, which keeps the gut in top shape and nurtures good bacteria. Putting Ghee in coffee will smooth out the coffee and make it easier on the stomach, particularly if black coffee is too rough.

Ghee is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K, which are all fat-soluble vitamins important for skin, immunity, and bones. It also aids in weight loss and suppresses appetite for overall wellness.

Celebrity Drinks Coffee With Ghee

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shilpa Shetty begin their day with Ghee coffee. Coffee with Ghee helps in digestion, maintains their metabolism, and promotes a healthy gut.

It provides them with sustained energy throughout the day, making them productive and good-humored while keeping their slender shapes intact. Ghee in coffee may sound strange, but it is healthy for a healthy life to avoid diseases and keep the body well.

ALSO READ: US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence